The coolest camera in town? Lomography updates its unique 35mm fisheye film camera

Lomography has jazzed up its 35mm film fisheye camera, Fisheye No.2, by introducing a new colorway – Grape Jam.

Subtle is not a word that can be used to describe Lomography's cameras, and that is certainly the case with its newly updated purple-and-lime green colorway on the Fisheye No.2. The best Lomography cameras have character in abundance, and this is no exception!

Lomography Fisheye No.2 Grape Jam (Image credit: Lomography)

The Fisheye No.2 is a camera that has been out a little while, and one that offers a unique experience to film shooters by providing a fixed focus fisheye lens on a 35mm camera body. The camera is exceptionally lightweight and portable, and rocks "a vibrant PU leather purple coat with a sassy pop of green on the viewfinder", designed to turn heads and grab attention.

The lens has a focal length of 10mm and an ultra-wide 170° angle of view, with a pair of shutter speeds (Bulb and 1/100) along with an f/8 aperture. The detachable viewfinder enables users to shoot from the hip or traditionally, by attaching it to the camera's hot shoe.

Lomography Fisheye No.2 Grape Jam (Image credit: Lomography)

(Image credit: Lomography)

The camera is capable of shooting multiple exposures, an increasingly popular trend among new film shooters. Another feature is the built-in flash, which is a neat creative tool enabling you to capture unique party shots.

"This funky gadget offers fun for everyone, beginner or advanced, with exciting features that allow creativity to soar," says Lomography.

The new Grape Jam colorway is out now, along with the existing models, Acapulco La Quebrada and the original (black and silver) – check out the official Lomography website.

(Image credit: Lomography)

So, what is Lomography?

If you read this far and wonder what the hell I've been talking about, you won't be alone. The Lomographic Society International was established in Vienna in 1992, and it's an organization dedicated to experimental film photography. It prides itself in not just recreating traditional film cameras and lenses, but experimenting and pushing the boundaries of film photography – as is evident with the Lomography Sprocket Rocket, Fisheye Baby, and the Lomography Konstruktor F.

Lomography doesn't just make cameras, it also makes some of the best film for 35mm and medium format cameras, the best Lomography Lenses, and it makes some of the most unusual festive photography gifts.