The best Olympus OM-D E-M1X deals in September 2022

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X (opens in new tab) was a top-of-the-range $2,999 professional mirrorless camera when it first appeared on the market at the start of 2019. A lot has happened in camera technology in that time - and Olympus has been reborn as OM System. But this powerhouse of a camera is now highly-discounted - new or refurbished - so is a tempting offer, particularly perhaps if you are upgrading from another Micro Four Thirds camera.

This high-end professional camera is a great choice for sports and wildlife photographers, with a 20.4MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor and an incredibly quick 60fps continuous shooting (with the electronic shutter).

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X also features DCI and UHD 4K video recording and a sophisticated 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system that can compensate for up to 7.5 stops of camera shake – perfect for capturing pin-sharp shots even in low light conditions.

5. Olympus OM-D E-M1X Olympus aims for the pros and heavy duty shooters Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Micro Four Thirds | Megapixels: 20.4MP | Screen: 3.0-inch 1,037k vari-angle touchscreen | Viewfinder: Electronic 2,360k | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Continuous shooting speed: 15fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Professional Pro build quality Next-generation AF Smaller MFT sensor Pricey next to E-M1 II

The sensor on the E-M1X has 121 on-chip phase-detection cross-type points and 121 contrast-detection areas. This means that the camera is capable of fast and precise focusing. It's also known for its subject tracking performance, which means you can be sure that you won't miss a shot when photographing a fast-moving subject.

It offers blistering stills bursts of 60fps with locked AF or 18fps with AF tracking give you continuous shooting firepower, and the amazing Pro Capture feature records the 14 frames before you even press the shutter button!

It also comes with all manner of cutting-edge features, such as built-in Live ND filters to shoot silky smooth waterfall shots without physical Neutral Density filters, and a fully customizable AF area, which enables you to create Tetris-like AF shapes that perfectly match the shape of your subject!

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X also has an integrated vertical grip for improved ergonomics when shooting in a vertical orientation. This grip also means that two batteries can be used at the same time, which is perfect for professionals and enthusiasts looking to spend a long time out in the field.

