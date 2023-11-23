The best Fujifilm Black Friday deals in 2023

It is probably safe to say I am a bit of a Fujifilm fanatic, I have personally bought three Fujifilm cameras in the past year alone, and testing the amazing Fujifilm GFX 100 II was one of my work highlights of the year.

I probably should have waited for Black Friday to make all my Fujifilm buys as I could have saved a fair amount of money, so don't make my mistakes and check out all the deals below to save big on the latest cameras!

Deals include money off and free accessories with the incredible Fujifilm X-H2S and Fujifilm X-S10 for APS-C fans, or if you are more of a medium format persuasion then the stunning 100MP Fujifilm GFX 100S is at a massive $1,600 discount right now!

For all the deals this Black Friday, you can keep up with the latest and greatest Black Friday deals with our live blog.

Top Black Friday retailers

Top US retailers:

Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear

Adorama: Save up to $500 on Canon cameras!

Walmart: Bargain bundles with cameras, lenses and accessories

B&H Photo Video: Savings of up to $1,000

Best Buy: Big savings on Canon cameras and lenses

Best Fujifilm X-Series camera deals

Fujifilm X-H2 + free battery grip | was $1,999 | now $1,849

Save $150 at B&H and get the VG-XH battery grip FREE (usually $199). The highly regarded APS-C hybrid camera comes equipped with a 40.2 MP sensor, capturing fine detail and exceptional image quality. 8K video can be captured with 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW. For a small camera, it sure packs an almighty punch!

Fujifilm X-H2S + free battery grip | was $2,499 | now $2,299

Save $200 at B&H and get the VG-XH battery grip FREE (usually $199). A fantastic deal on this hybrid camera, with powerful video features makes X-H2S a go-to device – both for hybrid image makers and dedicated motion professionals. Shoot for longer with the additional grip, and also net a total saving of $399!

Fujifilm X-S10 (body only)| was $999 | now $899

Save $100 at Adorama This might be the previous generation of Fujifilm's X-S series, but it is still one of our favorite Fujifilm cameras, with specs that still hold up today. The cheapest entry point into Fuji's X-Series is now even cheaper this Black Friday!

Best Fujifilm XF lens deals

Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR Lens | was $1,999 | now $1,599

Save $400 at B&H Fujifilm wildlife and sports photography enthusiasts rejoice! Fujifilm's ultimate superzoom telephoto has a huge discount. Robust build and weather-resistant design ensure reliability in outdoor conditions and image stabilization helps sharpen up those super telephoto images.

Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens | was $1,899 | now $1,499

Save $400 at B&H Exceptional telephoto performance across a wide range of focal lengths, impressive stabilization, weather resistance, and still easily portable, what doesn't this lens have? An ideal choice for wildlife, sports, and outdoor photographers looking to get closer to distant subjects.

Fujifilm XF 200mm f/2 R LM OIS WR Lens with XF 1.4x TC F2 WR Teleconverter | was $4,999 | now $4,499

Save $500 at B&H The apex of Fuji's lens technology, this lens offers professional image quality, remarkable low-light performance, fast autofocus, and effective image stabilization. Although the lens is priced for professionals, for Black Friday you can make a dent in its substantial cost with a hefty discount.

Fujifilm XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR Lens | was $1,499 | now $1,199

Save $300 at B&H If you are a bokeh obsessive then this is the lens for you! Offers beautiful depth of field and bokeh, you can get precise and artistic with your focus. Its wide aperture also makes it a top choice for photographers who shoot in low-light situations.

Fujifilm XF 18-120mm f/4 LM PZ WR Lens | was $899 | now $699

Save $200 at B&H If you love video then this power zoom-equipped lens will allow you to get smooth zoom effects. With a versatile focal length you can capture everything from wide-angle to mid-telephoto, and backed up with weather resistance, it can be used in all sorts of conditions.

Best Fujifilm GFX camera deals

Fujifilm GFX 100S | was $5,999 | now $4,399

Save $1,600 at Adorama This medium-format goliath packs a 102-megapixel CMOS sensor into a small form factor body. Able to take stunning images and 4K/30p, this is currently the pinnacle of photography without getting into the dizzy heights of Hasselblad price tags.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999 | now $3,199

Save $800 at Adorama This medium-format camera packs a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor into a small form factor body, making it the perfect upgrade to full-frame cameras.

Best GFX lens deals

Fujifilm GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR | was $1,999 | now $1,599

Save $400 at B&H If you need a versatile selection of medium telephoto focal lengths for your GFX system, then grab this lens with a big discount. With an equivalent focal length of 79-158mmthis lens is ideal for capturing diverse subjects and with a constant f/5.6 aperture.

Fujifilm GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR | was $2,299 | now $1,849

Save $450 at B&H Close to a standard kit lens, the GF 32-64mm lens provides a versatile wide-angle to normal-length range, equivalent to 25-51mm. Ideal for daily shooting needs, it ensures reliable performance across the zoom range with its steady f/4 maximum aperture.

Fujifilm GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR | was $2,299 | now $1,849

Save $450 at B&H With a great standard zoom range and a constant aperture of f/4, this is a great lens to leave mounted on your GFX camera for any occasion from wide-angle to portrait length, with a focal length equivalent to 36-79mm.

Fujifilm GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR | was $2,299 | now $1,849

Save $450 at B&H A compact prime lens tailored for portraits. Equipped with a 63mm equivalent focal length, this lens has a beautiful wide f/1.7 aperture allowing remarkable control over very shallow depth-of-fields and low-light capabilities.

Fujifilm GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR | was $2,799 | now $2,249

Save $550 at B&H Offering a short telephoto perspective equivalent to 87mm, this is many photographers' perfect portrait lens length. With its wide f/2 aperture, it provides significant control over depth of field, is ideal for selective focus methods, and enhances performance in low-light.

Best Instax deals

Instax Square SQ6 | was $129.95 | now $89.99

Save $39.96 at Amazon Get instant prints with this fun camera. The SQ6 produces 2.4 x 2.4-inch colour prints on Instax Square paper, and has an integrated selfie mirror. It's available in a choice of colours at this price, although the Taylor Swift special edition remains elusive.