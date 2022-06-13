The best camera deals at B&H could save you up to $500

Check out these time-limited deals on Nikon, Canon, Sony and Pentax cameras

If you're looking for some fantastic camera deals then the best place is to take a look at our best camera deals (opens in new tab) hub however, B&H (opens in new tab) currently have some fantastic mouth-watering cameras deals that simply can't be ignored. So if you're a Nikon, Canon, Sony or even Pentax shooter B&H has you covered for your next upgrade or back-up.

As always we have selected some of the best deals below, but that doesn't mean these are the best deals for everyone. We highly recommend taking a look at the list below and then taking a deeper dive in the B&H camera specials list (opens in new tab) to make sure that you're not missing out!

Nikon D850|was $2,996|now £2,496 (opens in new tab)
Save $500 at B&H on Nikon's 45.7MP powerhouse, which also boasts 7fps burst shooting, 153-point hybrid AF system, 4K 30fps and 1080p 120fps video, 8K timelapse and dual memory cards.
Sony A7R IV (v2)|was $3,498|now $2,998 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $500 With a 61MP sensor, ability to record 4K 30p, and a vast ISO range of 50-102,400. The A7R IV (v2) is the perfect cameras for content creators.
Canon EOS R|was $1,799|now $1,599 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $200 The first step in Canon's mirrorless evolution the EOS R is equipped with a full-frame 30.3MP sensor that is capable of 4K 10-bit video recordings, as well as 8 frames per second continuous shooting. This is a great camera for any level of photographer or filmmaker.
Panasonic S5|was $1,997|now £1,497 (opens in new tab)
Save $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the S5 meshes capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor, the Panasonic Lumix S5  features UHD 4K 60p 10-bit internal recording, Dual Native ISO, and wide 14+-stop dynamic range. Perfect for any content creator.
Nikon Z7 II|was $2,996|now £2,896 (opens in new tab)
Save $100 Improved processing and greater versatility, the Nikon Z7 II takes everything that was great from the original and ups its capabilities even more. Equipped with a high-resolution 45.7MP full-frame sensor and dual Expeed 6 image processors, the Z7 II is clearly aimed at the detail-obsessed image-maker.
With these amazing camera deals from B&H (opens in new tab) you can save yourself a fortune on your next latest and greatest camera purchase or simply snag up another backup and save yourself a heap of cash all the way up to $500!

Sebastian Oakley
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

