The best camera deals at B&H could save you up to $500

If you're looking for some fantastic camera deals then the best place is to take a look at our best camera deals (opens in new tab) hub however, B&H (opens in new tab) currently have some fantastic mouth-watering cameras deals that simply can't be ignored. So if you're a Nikon, Canon, Sony or even Pentax shooter B&H has you covered for your next upgrade or back-up.

As always we have selected some of the best deals below, but that doesn't mean these are the best deals for everyone. We highly recommend taking a look at the list below and then taking a deeper dive in the B&H camera specials list (opens in new tab) to make sure that you're not missing out!

(opens in new tab) Nikon D850| was $2,996 |now £2,496 (opens in new tab)

Save $500 at B&H on Nikon's 45.7MP powerhouse, which also boasts 7fps burst shooting, 153-point hybrid AF system, 4K 30fps and 1080p 120fps video, 8K timelapse and dual memory cards.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Sony A7R IV (v2)| was $3,498 |now $2,998 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $500 With a 61MP sensor, ability to record 4K 30p, and a vast ISO range of 50-102,400. The A7R IV (v2) is the perfect cameras for content creators.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R| was $1,799 |now $1,599 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 The first step in Canon's mirrorless evolution the EOS R is equipped with a full-frame 30.3MP sensor that is capable of 4K 10-bit video recordings, as well as 8 frames per second continuous shooting. This is a great camera for any level of photographer or filmmaker.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Panasonic S5| was $1,997 |now £1,497 (opens in new tab)

Save $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the S5 meshes capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor, the Panasonic Lumix S5 features UHD 4K 60p 10-bit internal recording, Dual Native ISO, and wide 14+-stop dynamic range. Perfect for any content creator.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z7 II| was $2,996 |now £2,896 (opens in new tab)

Save $100 Improved processing and greater versatility, the Nikon Z7 II takes everything that was great from the original and ups its capabilities even more. Equipped with a high-resolution 45.7MP full-frame sensor and dual Expeed 6 image processors, the Z7 II is clearly aimed at the detail-obsessed image-maker.

US DEAL

With these amazing camera deals from B&H (opens in new tab) you can save yourself a fortune on your next latest and greatest camera purchase or simply snag up another backup and save yourself a heap of cash all the way up to $500!

Read more:

Best Nikon Camera (opens in new tab)

Panasonic Lumix S5 review (opens in new tab)

Best Canon Camera (opens in new tab)

Nikon Z7 II review (opens in new tab)