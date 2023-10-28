Sony releases firmware updates for four major cameras

Sony has rolled out firmware updates for four of its camera models, fixing issues and improving operational stability.

The cameras getting new updates are the Sony A7R V, A6700, A7C II and A7C R. The A7C II and A7C R came out earlier this year and this will be the first firmware patch for the models. (To find out more about the differences between the two, see our Sony A7C II vs A7C R head-to-head where we break things down.)

The updates fix a number of issues improving the operational stability of all four cameras. The A7R V seemed to have the biggest issues, with one of the fixes being to make sure that the camera can actually be switched on or off with the on/off switch. Fixes to High ISO NR shooting and JPEG playback are also listed among the updates.

Here's a more detailed look at the updates, per Sony's release notes.

Sony A7C II

Ver. 1.01

• Fixes an issue where the High ISO NR feature can not be set

• Fixes an issue where some movie metadata (Shutter Speed, Aperture, ISO, etc.) may not be recorded

• Improves the operational stability of the camera

Sony A7C R

Ver. 1.01

• Fixes an issue where the High ISO NR feature can not be set

• Fixes an issue where some movie metadata (Shutter Speed, Aperture, ISO, etc.) may not be recorded

• Improves the operational stability of the camera

Sony A7CR and A7R V (Image credit: Sony/Digital Camera World)

Sony A7rV

Ver. 2.01

• Fixes an issue where JPEG files could not be enlarged and played

• Fixes an issue where the power may not turn on or turn off even if the Power switch is used

• Fixes an issue where the Switch V/H AF Area feature may not work correctly

• Fixes a Creators' App issue where the Auto Time Correction and Auto Area Adjustment features may turn off

• Improves the operational stability of the camera

Sony A6700

Ver. 1.02

• Fixes an issue where some movie metadata (Shutter Speed, Aperture, ISO, etc.) may not be recorded

• Fixes an issue where JPEG files could not be enlarged and played

• Fixes an issue where the Switch V/H AF Area feature may not work correctly

• Fixes a Creators’ App issue where the Auto Time Correction and Auto Area Adjustment features may turn off

• Improves the operational stability of the camera

(Image credit: Sony)

You will want to make sure that you update to the latest firmware if you own any of these cameras, as some of the fixes look to be quite substantial to the usability.

Sony is very good at providing information about how to update your firmware, with a step-by-step photo guide on each of the links above. Once updated, the cameras will provide an improved operational experience. Make time to do it the next time you're prepping for a shoot!

