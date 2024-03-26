Sony has issued a firmware update for several of its mirrorless cameras, fixing issues and improving operational stability, one of which you might even call the 'face/off'.

Firmware updates are great for keeping your camera working to its full potential and Sony is usually quick to listen to user feedback and fix issues with the best Sony cameras. The cameras receiving the new update are the Sony A7R V, Sony A7C R, Sony A7C II, and the Sony ZV-E1.

Although some firmware updates add new features, this particular update is all about fixing issues. The full list of firmware notes and download links can be found below:

Sony A7r V | Sony A7C R | Sony A7C II | Sony ZV-E1

"Benefits and Improvements

• Fixes an issue where the movie recordings weren’t recorded under certain shooting conditions (Not Sony A7r V)

• Fixes an issue where the camera could restart if many faces were simultaneously recognized at the same time when shooting a movies

• Fixes an issue where the time code wasn’t always retained after a power restart

• Improves the exposure stability when using extended ISO during movie recordings

• Improves the operational stability of the camera

• Fixes an issue where certain custom key operations may cause the restart (Sony A7r V Only) "

Sony A7C II (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

This update might not sound as thrilling as those that add AF features or portrait control, but it is a very important one all the same, as nobody wants the camera to restart or turn off when being used in certain circumstances.

Sony mirrorless cameras are among the best hybrid cameras available on the market, so an issue causing the camera to turn off when recording is a major problem. Thankfully this has now been rectified, but it does act as a reminder to keep an eye on future firmware updates, even the small ones!

If you are unsure how to update your camera, Sony has provided a helpful step-by-step guide on the model-specific download page, so there's no excuse not to update.

See our guides for more information on the best Sony lenses, the best Sony telephoto lenses, and the best Sony wide-angle lenses.