Sony is launching a new camera on Thursday

"A new camera is coming", Sony has revealed, teasing that a "new product announcement on October 21st 2021" via a YouTube livestream link that has recently gone live.

"Be ready for the announcement of the new Alpha. October 21st, 10:00EDT / 15:00BST / 22:00SGT", which is 01:00 in Australia on October 22nd. So that means we have just two days to wait until Sony reveals its latest camera.

• Read more: Best Sony cameras

While the teaser, unsurprisingly, reveals nothing about the new Alpha body, that hasn't stopped retailers such as B&H from creating new listings for the product. The New York imaging specialist lists it simply as "Sony Alpha Camera", with the description "A new Alpha Series Camera is on the way from Sony."

So what could it be? Commenters on the YouTube teaser video page are speculating on everything on from a follow-up to the Sony RX100 Mark VII to a Sony A7C Mark II.

Whatever it is, it will mark Sony's third big camera launch of 2021, following the debut of the mighty Sony A1 in January – with class-leading 50.1MP resolution, blistering 30fps continuous burst shooting, and 8K 30p video capture – and the content creation focused Sony ZV-E10 in July.

The ZV-E10 announcement was, as you may remember, subject to numerous delays – including a postponement of the initial reveal just two days before it was supposed to take place. So while it seems like the new announcement on Thursday is a safe bet, there's still a (very slim) chance that it might get torpedoed.

And of course, with all the component shortages, shipping delays, supply chain issues and distribution problems being experienced by virtually every camera manufacturer (and virtually every manufacturer, period) at the moment, there's no telling when the new Sony Alpha will actually be available.

Still, we've only got a couple of days to wait to find out what it actually is – stay tuned as we provide live launch coverage on Thursday!

Read more:

Best Sony lenses

Best Sony Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday camera deals

Best Cyber Monday camera deals