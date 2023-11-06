Sony could introduce subject recognition databases that are downloaded from the cloud

Sony is celebrating a major milestone as it’s been 10 years since the launch of its first mirrorless camera – the Sony Alpha A7. Now regarded as a global leader in the full-frame mirrorless market, Sony continues to thrive as the Sony A7 IV is crowned a best-seller in France, taking the lead from its predecessor, the A7 III. But there's more exciting news... it looks like Sony is developing its Creator Cloud so that soon you will be able to use it to download subject recognition databases and firmware!

The Sony Creator Cloud already enables creatives to shoot, edit and share work from anywhere in the world. By combining advanced camera technology and cloud-based AI, content creators are able to upload content to cloud storage via the Creators app, access a range of Sony production apps such as Master Cut and use the Discover feature to connect with other creatives, get advice and find inspiration. But it's about to get a whole lot better...

Fabrice Abuaf, senior IP&S product manager recently spoke to Phototrend at Salon de la Photo 2023 in France where he revealed "We will undoubtedly be able to update our camera body directly from the cloud and maybe download or buy a subject recognition database" (French translation).

This will come as welcome news to Sony users who are frustrated by the company's outdated firmware strategy and lack of game-changing updates. While other leading camera brands are making significant changes to their systems through simple firmware updates, Sony is yet to release anything worth shouting about. However, if firmware updates become available to download through the Sony Creator Cloud, we might start to see some much more exciting firmware updates that add advanced features to older cameras.

Another new and exciting feature the Sony Creator Cloud could bring is the ability to download individual subject-recognition databases directly to your camera. Already most Sony cameras have human and animal recognition making it easy to track subjects, even when moving. However, the addition of vehicle or insect subject tracking (just as an example) will give individuals the flexibility to cater their cameras to specific needs.

With the whole world obsessed with AI, it’s refreshing to learn that Sony believes AI should support photographers and videographers in their creative endeavors rather than replace them entirely. For now, at least, automatic shooting is not a point of focus. Instead, Sony will continue to develop the Creator Cloud and improve its AI technology so it can recognize a wider range of subjects with more precision.

