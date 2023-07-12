Sony A6600 drops to lowest-ever price ever at $989 (just as A6700 announced)

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab the Sony A6600 at a record price of just $989 - but hurry the Prime Day sale ends at midnight!

Sony A6600 deal
(Image credit: Sony)

If you're in search of a portable system camera that you can put against some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market - then you will love this great deal on the portable Sony A6600 that is now down to $989 this Amazon Prime Day This deal comes just as its successor has been announced, the Sony A6700 - but this will act in your favor as for the first time the Sony A6600 is at its lowest price it has ever been, but Prime Day ends at Midnight (Pacific Time) tonight (Wednesday July 12) so you better get in there quick to make the most of this great deal!

Sony a6600 (body only|

Sony a6600 (body only|was $1,398|now $998
SAVE $400  The Sony a6600 is one of the best crop-sensor hybrid cameras out there, benefitting from the same processor as the Sony A9 II which unleashes excellent high-speed 24MP stills and autofocus performance. The a6600 also offers class-leading battery life and is under $1,000 for the first time!

View Deal

With an emphasis on speed and versatility, the Sony A6600 is a sleek-yet-fully-featured APS-C-format mirrorless camera well-suited for both stills and video. Sporting a revised 24.2MP CMOS sensor, the a6600 is capable of producing high-resolution photos and up to UHD 4K video with no recording time limit, more efficient processing, faster focusing, and features in-body image stabilization for steadier shooting in difficult lighting conditions makes this the perfect camera for creatives, now at a lowest-ever price of just $998 this Amazon Prime Day.

Best Sony cameras
Best lenses for Sony A6000 series

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

