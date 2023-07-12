Sony A6600 drops to lowest-ever price ever at $989 (just as A6700 announced)

If you're in search of a portable system camera that you can put against some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market - then you will love this great deal on the portable Sony A6600 that is now down to $989 this Amazon Prime Day This deal comes just as its successor has been announced, the Sony A6700 - but this will act in your favor as for the first time the Sony A6600 is at its lowest price it has ever been, but Prime Day ends at Midnight (Pacific Time) tonight (Wednesday July 12) so you better get in there quick to make the most of this great deal!

Sony a6600 (body only| was $1,398 |now $998

SAVE $400 The Sony a6600 is one of the best crop-sensor hybrid cameras out there, benefitting from the same processor as the Sony A9 II which unleashes excellent high-speed 24MP stills and autofocus performance. The a6600 also offers class-leading battery life and is under $1,000 for the first time!

With an emphasis on speed and versatility, the Sony A6600 is a sleek-yet-fully-featured APS-C-format mirrorless camera well-suited for both stills and video. Sporting a revised 24.2MP CMOS sensor, the a6600 is capable of producing high-resolution photos and up to UHD 4K video with no recording time limit, more efficient processing, faster focusing, and features in-body image stabilization for steadier shooting in difficult lighting conditions makes this the perfect camera for creatives, now at a lowest-ever price of just $998 this Amazon Prime Day.

