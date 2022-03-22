So… is the Fujifilm X-H2 going to have a 26MP sensor or a 40MP one?

It looks like the long-awaited Fujifilm X-H2 could have a brand new 26MP sensor as well as a new processor. At least, one of them could; another version of the new flagship could have a 40MP sensor.

The original Fujifilm X-H1 was released in 2018, so an update is about due. Originally it was thought that it would have the same sensor as in the Fujiflm X-T4, with an updated processor to improve its performance as was the case with the Fujifilm GFX 50S II.

• These are the best Fujifilm cameras

However, not only is it likely to have a new 26MP sensor, according to a report on Fuji Rumors a very reliable source has suggested it will be also be available with 40MP sensor – which is exciting news for Fujfilm lovers who want an APS-C sensor with more resolution. More megapixels means photographers can crop in closer to an image, and images are crisper and clearer due to a higher pixel density.

It’s possible the Fujifilm X-H2 will be officially launched at the Fujifilm X-Summit in May 2022, but we currently don’t know what the specs will be. We can assume it will have the manufacturer's new and improved stacked BSI sensor, which allows for ultra-fast readout and processing.

Since the Fujifilm X-H1 was the first X-Series camera to have in-body stabilization, we can assume that it will have at least 6.5 stops of compensation as in the Fujifilm X-T4. It should also have all the standard Fujifilm features such as Wi-Fi, the ability to update the firmware through the app, external control dials and several film simulation modes.

If the rumor about the 40-megapixel sensor is true it will make the Fujifilm X-T4 the highest resolution APS-C camera on the market – an honor currently held by the Canon EOS 90D and the Canon EOS M6 Mark II. Regardless of whether you shoot weddings, landscapes, products or portraits, the Fujifilm X-H2 could end up being the most powerful X-Series camera available.

Read more:

Best Fujifilm lenses

Best mirrorless cameras

Best professional cameras