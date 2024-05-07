SmallRig announces new high-performance rechargeable camera battery

By
published

SmallRig updated a fan-favorite battery with a sleek new look and modern features

SmallRig NP-F970 USB-C Rechargeable Camera Battery
(Image credit: SmallRig)

"Recharge. Capture. Repeat" is the aim of the game as SmallRig announces a powerful new rechargeable camera battery with a sleek new look. 

SmallRig manufactures some of the best camera peripherals on the market, from camera rigs to batteries, SmallRig has quickly become the go-to for creators. The SmallRig NP-F970 USB-C Rechargeable Camera Battery offers great versatility in a small yet powerful package and some modern updates to the existing model.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles