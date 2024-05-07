SmallRig announces new high-performance rechargeable camera battery

"Recharge. Capture. Repeat" is the aim of the game as SmallRig announces a powerful new rechargeable camera battery with a sleek new look.

SmallRig manufactures some of the best camera peripherals on the market, from camera rigs to batteries, SmallRig has quickly become the go-to for creators. The SmallRig NP-F970 USB-C Rechargeable Camera Battery offers great versatility in a small yet powerful package and some modern updates to the existing model.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The battery boasts a large capacity of 10500mAh (76.65Wh) which ensures long-lasting power to keep up with the demands of shooting video. When tested by SmallRig on a Sony A7 IV the battery provided 6 hours and 40 minutes of continuous video use, a staggering amount in such a small package.

This is made all the more impressive when combined with a USB-C 36W fast charging and Power ADC smart charging system, bringing it from empty to full in just 3.5 hours.

An ideal portable power source, the battery's NP-F main port can power a variety of devices such as LED video lights, cameras, monitors, motorized sliders, and much more. The battery also comes equipped with one USB-C port and one USB-A port, "allowing for charging of electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices."

The USB-C port functions as both an input and output allowing it to be charged and in turn charge devices. The USB-A port provides output with a maximum power of 27W, adding more functionality to the battery. The USB-C and USB-A ports have parallel circuits, allowing for simultaneous fast charging of two devices.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The battery looks sleek and falls in seamlessly with SmallRig's new modern look much like the new SmallRig V-Mount batteries. The battery comes with touch buttons enabling the user to monitor battery health and performance. At just the touch of your fingertip, the battery level display screen provides precise battery level information for easy monitoring.

The battery also comes in three distinct colorways that offer even more product design, available in Black, Orange, and Olive Green. On top of the aesthetics, the battery is developed with high-quality battery cells from (SmallRig says) reputable manufacturers, integrated with intelligent management chips, and equipped with multiple protection features in the circuit system. This ensures the safety, reliability, and longevity of the product.

SmallRig NP-F970 USB-C Rechargeable Camera Battery in use with the SmallRig NP-F Battery Adapter Plate Lite (Image credit: SmallRig)

Although the main port is a Sony NP-F, it is compatible with the SmallRig adapter, providing different output ports, including a 12V DC output port and a 7.4V DC output port.

Having only just been announced, the SmallRig NP-F970 USB-C Rechargeable Camera Battery is available 'soon' with an estimated shipping date of May 21. The US price will be $80 and the UK and Australian prices are yet to be confirmed.

