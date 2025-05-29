Sony ups its vlogging game with new GP-VPT3 camera grip and RMT-VP2 remote for solo creators

The three-in-one wireless shooting grip with detachable remote commander enhances usability and convenience for greater freedom in capturing videos and still images

We will get two new Sony products, designed to enhance video recording and still capture for solo content creators and vloggers: the GP-VPT3 Shooting Grip and the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander.

While the GP-VPT3 is slightly increased in price compared to its predecessor, the GP-VPT2BT, it comes bundled with the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander (detachable) and more features.

These new features allow for intuitive on-grip operation and one-handed wireless shooting, so no assistance is longer required for solo content creation.

Both products are compatible with Sony's Alpha and vlogging line.

The ergonomically designed grip allows handheld shooting while performing key camera operations (Image credit: Sony)

Let's start with the GP-VPT3 Shooting Grip

You can connect your camera via the tripod mount. The grip features a flexible head that allows for a 360° panning angle and generous tilt angles. It functions as an ergonomic handle, placing essential camera controls right at your fingertips for comfortable one-handed shooting.

You can unfold the grip, and it transforms into a compact tripod. One benefit of the new grip is that it supports heavier weights – up to 1.5kg – so you can pair your Sony with heavier lenses.

The detachable remote commander is equipped with a Movie button, Zoom/Focus button, and C1 (Custom) button, allowing one-handed operation (Image credit: Sony)

Now to the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander

Designed for intuitive use, the RMT-VP2 (of course) features a shutter button and a movie record button. Via rocker control, you can control zoom or focus settings to enhance your content's visual language.

To customize the remote control to your specific needs, the C1 button can be programmed with a function of your choosing.

Sony's remote works via Bluetooth with a distance of up to 10 meters (33 feet) away – just be mindful of your camera's view when shooting remotely to this distance in busy environments.

Availability and prices

The GP-VPT3 Shooting Grip bundled with the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander will be available from June 2025, with pre-order prices at $159.99 / £120.00 / AU$279.

The RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander is set to retail for $89.99 / £75 / AU$159.

As Sony offers the commander separately, it's up to you if you want to upgrade to the full package or invest in the RMT-VP2 remote only, which can also connect to the older GP-VPT2BT. If you are interested in the products, you want to be quick. Both are expected to be popular and may already be sold out in some countries.

Specifications

The GP-VPT3 multi-function shooting grip is available in black and white options (Image credit: Sony)

GP-VPT3 Multi-Function Shooting Grip



- Dimension (approx.): legs folded: 49.5 x 173 x 39.8 mm (2 in. x 6 7/8 in. x 1 5/8 in.), legs unfolded: 146.3 x 133.5 x 164.6 mm (5 7/8 in. x 5 3/8 in. x 6 1/2 in.)

- Weight (approx. without battery): Black: 179 g (6.4 oz) and White: 174 g (6.2 oz)



- Maximum Load: 1.5 kg (53.0 oz)

- Panning Angle: 360°

- Tilting Angle (down): Grip: 90° Tripod: 90°

- Tilting Angle (up): Grip: 80° Tripod: 40°



- Operating Temperature: -10°C - + 50°C (14°F to 122°F)*also refer to the operating temperature of camera

The RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander is also available for purchase separately (Image credit: Sony)

RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander



- Dimension (approx.): 98 x 32.8 x 12.2 mm (3 7/8 in. x 1 5/16 in. x 1/2 in.)

- Weight (approx., without battery): 29.9 g (1.1 oz)

- Wireless / wired: Wireless

- Standards: Bluetooth(R)

- Battery Type: Lithium coin cell battery CR2032

- Number of batteries required: 1

- Frequency Range: 2400 MHz - 2483.5 MHz

- Operating Temperature: -10°C - + 50°C (14°F to 122°F) *also refer to the operating temperature of camera

Introducing GP-VPT3 | RMT-VP2 | Shooting Grip | Remote Commander | Sony | Accessory - YouTube Watch On

