SmallRig has launched the RC 220C RGB COB LED Video Light – and it’s shaping up to be a serious lighting solution for filmmakers and photographers who need power, control and versatility without dragging around a bulky rig.

This light is compact enough to fit into a backpack, at about 6.5 inches long, but delivers professional-grade results that rival far bigger and pricier lighting kits.

Whether you're shooting a talking head interview, lighting a product shoot or adding atmosphere to a music video, the RC 220C will provide precise control over color and intensity – something that really opens up your creative options.

🌈 Full-Spectrum Control | #INTRODUCING RC 220C RGB COB LED Video Light Series - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: The SmallRig RC 220C RGB COB LED Video Light in action

Unlike a lot of compact lights, this one isn’t just daylight or bi-color, it’s full RGB – which means you can dial in everything from clean white light (with a temperature of 2500K to 10000K) to rich, cinematic hues with smooth color transitions.

That’s a huge win when you're matching ambient light, creating stylized scenes or just want to add some visual interest without breaking out gels or filters.

What stands out to me is how practical it is. It runs on AC power but also takes V-mount and NP-F batteries, so you’re never stuck near a wall socket. That makes it perfect for location shoots, tight spaces or lean documentary crews. Control is flexible, too; manual dials, app connectivity or DMX if you're running a full setup.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

Despite its size, the RC 220C has a metal construction built for high load-bearing – so it pairs comfortably with modifiers such as softboxes or umbrellas using its Bowens mount and umbrella hole. It’s quiet at just 28dB and the all-metal supports give it a rugged feel that’s built to last.

At $409.00 / £385.90 / AU $664.90 the SmallRig RC 220C offers serious value, especially compared to other lights in its class. It’s available now in most regions, with US shipping starting June 16.

If you're looking for a do-it-all light that’s color-accurate, portable, and powerful enough to be your main source, the SmallRig RC 220C is certainly worth a closer look.

