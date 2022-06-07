Save like a pro with this $400 reduction on Nikon's 14-24mm f/2.8G at B&H

If you are in the market for a fast, wide-angle zoom lens for your Nikon camera, perfect for all types of photography including landscape and architecture, then this is the one to go for. This is the legendary Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ED (opens in new tab)– considered part of the "holy trinity " of the Nikon DSLR line-up – and it has just got even better!

Thanks to B&H, you can now save an incredible $400 (opens in new tab), making this legendary lens just $1,346.95 – for a lens of this quality, zoom range and reputation, it's a steal of a price!

Besides its broad angle of view, and being the widest of Nikon f/2.8 zooms, the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ED has a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8. A nano crystal coating has also been applied to control flare and ghosting for greater contrast and color accuracy in harsh lighting and backlit conditions. Also, its a silent wave motor enables fast, nearly-silent autofocus performance, along with full-time manual focus override, to benefit both stills and video applications.

Now priced at $1,346.95, saving you a massive $400 at B&H (opens in new tab) this amazing lens is a must-buy for all Nikon DSLR users.

