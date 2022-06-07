Save like a pro with this $400 reduction on Nikon's 14-24mm f/2.8G at B&H

By published

Grab an amazing $400 off the legendary Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 pro wide-angle

Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8
(Image credit: Nikon)

If you are in the market for a fast, wide-angle zoom lens for your Nikon camera, perfect for all types of photography including landscape and architecture, then this is the one to go for. This is the legendary Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ED (opens in new tab)– considered part of the "holy trinity " of the Nikon DSLR line-up – and it has just got even better!

Thanks to B&H, you can now save an incredible $400 (opens in new tab), making this legendary lens just $1,346.95 – for a lens of this quality, zoom range and reputation, it's a steal of a price!

(opens in new tab)

Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ED|was $1,746.95|now $1,346.95 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $400 The widest of Nikon's f/2.8 zooms, this lens presents a flexible ultra-wide-angle range of focal lengths, well-suited for landscape, nature, and interior photography or video.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Besides its broad angle of view, and being the widest of Nikon f/2.8 zooms, the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ED has a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8. A nano crystal coating has also been applied to control flare and ghosting for greater contrast and color accuracy in harsh lighting and backlit conditions. Also, its a silent wave motor enables fast, nearly-silent autofocus performance, along with full-time manual focus override, to benefit both stills and video applications. 

Now priced at $1,346.95, saving you a massive $400 at B&H (opens in new tab) this amazing lens is a must-buy for all Nikon DSLR users.

Read More:

Best Nikon lenses (opens in new tab)
Nikon D850 review (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon camera (opens in new tab)
Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ED review (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon wide-angle zoom lenses (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles