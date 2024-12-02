Save HUNDREDS off Sony lenses with these amazing Cyber Monday deals

By
published

Save a FORTUNE on these Sony lenses while you can this Cyber Monday, as they will be gone at midnight tonight!

Sony Lens deal Cyber Monday
(Image credit: Future)

If you're using some of the best Sony cameras and you want some great Cyber Monday deals, I have some great deals for you!

For Cyber Monday, you can save 10% off the Sony lenses below at Park Cameras. However, you must buy quickly, as these deals will end at midnight tonight!

So whether your looking to upgrade to a workhorse 70-200mm f/2.8 for sports photography, looking for a fixed 50mm for street, or maybe even something a little wider for landscapes - these deals have all your needs and budgets covered

Sony FE 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G OSS
Sony FE 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G OSS : was £1,079 now £869 at Park Cameras

SAVE £210 £100 SONY Cashback at Park Cameras.
The excellent Sony FE 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G OSS telephoto zoom produces sharp, clear images across the entire range, with minimal distortion and aberrations thanks to quality elements and now an even better price tag!

View Deal
Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS
Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS: was £1,559 now £1,299 at Park Cameras

SAVE £260 with £100 SONY Cashback at Park Cameras. The Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G is a versatile telephoto zoom lens with a range from 200mm to 600mm super-telephoto which delivers sharp results across the frame for wildlife or sports photographers.

View Deal
Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II
Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II: was £1,899 now £1,699 at Park Cameras

SAVE £200 at Park Cameras. This versatile 24-70 lens offers great scope for those who want one lens on their camera all the time. It's great for street, sports, landscapes, and so much more, now at an even better price!

View Deal
Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM
Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM: was £1,499 now £1,249 at Park Cameras

SAVE £250 with £100 SONY Cashback at Park Cameras. 50mm has always been a sweet spot for so many photographic genres like portraits, street, landscape you name it, this lens can deliver stunning results, and it's great in low light too thanks to its f/1.4 aperture

View Deal
Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS Mark II
Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS Mark II: was £2,479 now £2,139 at Park Cameras

SAVE £340 at Park Cameras. A 70-200mm lens is the workhorse for many sports photogrpahers and press photographers. It offers a versatile zoom range with constant f/2.8 aperture throughout making it perfect for every situation.

View Deal
Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G
Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G : was £1,059 now £949 at Park Cameras

SAVE £110 at Park Cameras. this is a high-end fixed aperture f/2.8 zoom for crop sensor A6000-series cameras, which offers fast and accurate AF and excellent image quality for a huge variety of everyday subjects.

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

