Save $600 in the B&H Sony camera sale

By Sebastian Oakley
published

My pick of the best Sony discounts in B&H Photo's spring sale

If you have been looking at the best Sony cameras and you're dreaming about upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market now is a good time as any since B&H is having a Sony sale that could save you over  $600.

As Ecommerce editor of Digital Camera World, it's my job to showcase the best deals across the internet to help you on your journey to purchasing the camera equipment that is best for you.

Sony A7 II +28-70mm kit|was $1,600|now $998 SAVE $602.80 at B&amp;H.

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1324642-REG/sony_ilce7m2k_b_ac_alpha_a7_ii_mirrorless.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony A7 II +28-70mm kit|was $1,600|now $998
SAVE $602.80 at B&H. If you're looking to upgrade to a mirrorless setup this full ready-to-shoot package at just $998 is an incredible deal for any photographer or filmmaker.

View Deal
Sony A7R V Kit|was $3,908|now $3,498 SAVE $410 at B&amp;H.

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1759240-REG/sony_a7r_v_mirrorless_camera.html/overview?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony A7R V Kit|was $3,908|now $3,498
SAVE $410 at B&H. If you're looking for the highest MP camera on the market then this ready-to-go kit means you just need to add a lens and you're ready to shoot. Included is a camera bag, extra battery, and a 128GB Sony Tough SD card!

View Deal
Sony FX30|was $1,790|now $1,598 SAVE $200 at B&amp;H

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1729317-REG/sony_ilme_fx30_fx30_digital_cinema_camera.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony FX30|was $1,790|now $1,598
SAVE $200 at B&H. If you're looking for a compact powerhouse cinema camera that you can take with you on your travel then the FX30 is perfect for its size and performance that can shoot up to 4K120p and in either 10-bit internal or 16-bit RAW output.

View Deal
Sony ZV-1F kit|was $511.50|now $398 SAVE $113.50 at B&amp;H.

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1795956-REG/sony_zv_1f_vlogging_camera_with.html/overview?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony ZV-1F kit|was $511.50|now $398
SAVE $113.50 at B&H. If you're looking to start your vlogging career and need a camera that's compact for to hold for a vlog on YouTube or suitable for streaming to your chosen social media platform the ZV-1F is perfect for any content creator.

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

