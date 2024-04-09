Save $600 in the B&H Sony camera sale

If you have been looking at the best Sony cameras and you're dreaming about upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market now is a good time as any since B&H is having a Sony sale that could save you over $600.

As Ecommerce editor of Digital Camera World, it's my job to showcase the best deals across the internet to help you on your journey to purchasing the camera equipment that is best for you.

So, scroll below and see the best selection of the B&H Sony Sale.

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1324642-REG/sony_ilce7m2k_b_ac_alpha_a7_ii_mirrorless.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony A7 II +28-70mm kit| was $1,600 |now $998

SAVE $602.80 at B&H. If you're looking to upgrade to a mirrorless setup this full ready-to-shoot package at just $998 is an incredible deal for any photographer or filmmaker.

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1759240-REG/sony_a7r_v_mirrorless_camera.html/overview?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony A7R V Kit| was $3,908 |now $3,498

SAVE $410 at B&H. If you're looking for the highest MP camera on the market then this ready-to-go kit means you just need to add a lens and you're ready to shoot. Included is a camera bag, extra battery, and a 128GB Sony Tough SD card!

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1729317-REG/sony_ilme_fx30_fx30_digital_cinema_camera.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony FX30| was $1,790 |now $1,598

SAVE $200 at B&H. If you're looking for a compact powerhouse cinema camera that you can take with you on your travel then the FX30 is perfect for its size and performance that can shoot up to 4K120p and in either 10-bit internal or 16-bit RAW output.

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1795956-REG/sony_zv_1f_vlogging_camera_with.html/overview?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony ZV-1F kit| was $511.50 |now $398

SAVE $113.50 at B&H. If you're looking to start your vlogging career and need a camera that's compact for to hold for a vlog on YouTube or suitable for streaming to your chosen social media platform the ZV-1F is perfect for any content creator.

While there are many other deals to be had in this Sony Sale at B&H - I think these four deals above highlight the best for all budgets and needs, so no matter if you're looking the best vlogging camera or you want the highest megapixel cameras on the market, these deals are for you!