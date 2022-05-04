Save $21 on a Mandalorian Polaroid Now camera for Star Wars Day!

Today is Star Wars Day, which means two things: your Facebook timeline will be flooded with "May the fourth be with you" posts, and you can save a cool $20.99 on the brilliant Mandalorian-themed Polaroid Now instant camera!

The Mandalorian Polaroid Now is just $119 at Amazon – saving you a whole bunch of Republic credits on the full $119.99 price tag.

• Read more: The Mandalorian Polaroid Now review

If you're looking for the perfect gift for a Star Wars fan, or if today is a good excuse to treat yourself to a Star Wars-themed treat, check out this deal before it expires!

Save $21 on The Mandalorian Polaroid Now camera

The Mandalorian Polaroid Now | was $119.99 | now $84.99

Save $35 This beautiful special edition takes the Polaroid Now and encases it in a coat of Beskar steel-inspired silver, with Mandalorian branding and insignia. This is the way!

US DEAL

This special edition takes the standard Polaroid Now – one of the best instant cameras on the market – and encases it in Beskar steel-inspired silver paint, with Mandalorian branding and insignia so that everybody knows there will be a price on their head if they mess with it.

"The Polaroid Now is a welcome arrival to the Polaroid product line, and a worthy addition to the increasingly crowded instant camera world," we wrote in our review, where we called the camera "an instant classic". And it has to be said, from a Star Wars collector's perspective, that the Mandalorian themed version looks absolutely great sat on the camera shelf.

And don't forget to pick up the right instant film to go with it – we recommend going for a pack of Mandalorian Polaroid i-Type film that features special edition frames featuring Mando, Baby Yoda and more!

