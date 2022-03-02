Save $200 on the Nikon Z 24-75mm f/2.8 lens from B&H, hurry while it lasts

Lightweight, nimble, and fast, the Nikkor 28-75mm f/2.8 is the sleekest f/2.8 zoom for full-frame format cameras Nikon has ever produced. Spanning a wide-angle to portrait-length range and featuring a bright design that excels in low-light, this lens is all about versatility in a compact package, and you can now save $200 from B&H for a total of $996.

Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8| was $1,196 |now $996

SAVE $200 Spanning a wide-angle to portrait-length range and featuring a bright design that excels in low-light and for controlling depth of field, this lens is all about versatility in a compact package.

US DEAL

The Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 rewards you for getting in close, with a minimum focus distance of just 0.19m at 28mm, this lens lets you create close-ups with dramatic wide-angle perspectives. If you’re shooting at 75mm, you can make the most of the 0.39m minimum focus distance to isolate subject detail, with bokeh being accentuated at closer distances for stunning results.

Focusing is smooth, silent, and tack-sharp, even when shooting at close range. The fast autofocus system performs in perfect sync with your Nikon Z camera’s Eye-Detection AF to keep the focus right where you want it when shooting portraits.

Add great-looking video to your creative palette and focus breathing is suppressed so you can smoothly shift focus while maintaining framing along with smooth aperture control letting you capture beautifully natural-looking shifts in brightness.

This is a very versatile focal length, that can be used for many applications such and landscapes, portraits, street and architecture, along with a $200 saving from B&H making this lens just $996 – that is a great price for such a wide-ranging piece of glass.

Read more:



Best Nikon Z lenses

Best Nikon camera

Best Nikon telephoto