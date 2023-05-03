Save $10,000 and buy yourself a REALLY pro cinema camera

If you're a keen filmmaker looking to take your next step in cinematography then this astronomical deal on a RED Dragon-X camera really can't be passed up. RED is a name synonymous with producing some of the leading cameras for Hollywood blockbusters and is always hot don't the heels of ARRI.

Now you can own this outstanding camera that comes at a kit with a Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 as a ready-to-shoot package at B&H with a whopping saving of $10,000, now priced at just $9,950 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: B&H)

This RED Dragon-X Camera Kit is part of the RED unified DSMC2 lineup, which has just been superseded by the RED Komodo and V-Raptor DSMC3 cameras.

The RED Dragon-X kit includes a body or "brain" as it's referred to by RED users, as well as all the gear you need to make a functional shooting package. The kit includes the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art, Canon EF mount, V-lock I/O expander, 480GB RED mini-mag, IDZ system 96Wh V-mount battery, and the sought-after RED 4.7" LCD touchscreen, along with many more accessories to get you well on your way to making award-winning visuals.

This Dragon-X features a Super35 sensor and can also shoot and record at 6K uncropped up to 75 frames per second and comes equipped with REDCODE RAW, the format of choice for DSMC2 cameras. This is RED's versatile RAW video codec that uses wavelet compression to reduce data rates while maintaining a visually lossless image rendering. This efficient codec can be edited on many available software programs, such as Adobe Premiere Pro without transcoding; though if you prefer, you can record to ProRes or DNx as well.

All in all, you are saving $10,000 big ones on this Hollywood-grade rig that is ready to shoot whenever you are and B&H now has this kit priced at just $9,950 (opens in new tab) - it's a steal of a deal!

