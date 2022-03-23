Save a whopping $450 on the Zeiss Batis 25mm f/2 for Sony cameras over at B&H

Sony users can save a whopping $450 on the Zeiss Batis 25mm f/2 for E-mount - grab it while you can, it won't be around long

Zeiss Batis 25mm f/2 Sony E
(Image credit: Zeiss)

Sony shooters wanting to upgrade their lenses to the best Sony lenses out there can now take advantage of this outstanding deal from B&H, offering the Zeiss Batis 25mm f/2 with a $450 saving, priced at $899 - that's an incredible 33% reduction. But hurry as this steal is placed in the B&H Deal Zone and has just 11 hours remaining!

SAVE $450 This lens Pairs the tested Zeiss Distagon concept with contemporary functionality, and is a wide-angle prime that is well suited for landscape, reportage and architecture photography. Along with a f/2 maximum aperture this lens is perfect for shooting in low-light conditions
The Zeiss Batis 25mm f/2 is a wide-angle prime designed specifically for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. The optical design uses a series of aspherical and anomalous partial dispersion elements to greatly reduce color fringing, distortion, and other aberrations to realize sharp, clear, and color-accurate imagery.

A floating elements system is also employed for consistent performance throughout the focusing range, and an enhanced ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating has been applied to reduce flare and ghosting for working in difficult lighting conditions.

