Save a MASSIVE $1,695 off the Leica SL2-S this Black Friday

If you're passionate about photography, few brands carry as much prestige as Leica. With a legacy spanning over 150 years, Leica has been instrumental in shaping the industry and remains a favorite among photographers worldwide, including myself who now owns two.
However, there's one major drawback: the cost! A new M-Series camera like the Leica M11 with a lens can easily set you back five figures or more, making it out of reach for most budgets.
Thankfully, This Black Friday, there's good news for those seeking Leica's renowned quality without the steep price tag: You can now get the Leica SL2-S with a Leica-M mount adapter, a spare battery, and the luxurious glass screen protector for just $4,195—that's a MASSIVE price cut of $1,695!
Leica SL2-S | was $5,890 | now $4,195
SAVE $1,695 at B&H. Priced at $4,195, this is the deal of the century for Leica fans, not to mention the free M-mount adapter, spare battery, and screen protector included in this sale.