Save a MASSIVE $1,695 off the Leica SL2-S this Black Friday

By
published

Own the camera of your dreams, the Leica SL2-S with a $1,695 discount! this Black Friday

Leica Sl2-S deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're passionate about photography, few brands carry as much prestige as Leica. With a legacy spanning over 150 years, Leica has been instrumental in shaping the industry and remains a favorite among photographers worldwide, including myself who now owns two.

However, there's one major drawback: the cost! A new M-Series camera like the Leica M11 with a lens can easily set you back five figures or more, making it out of reach for most budgets.

Thankfully, This Black Friday, there's good news for those seeking Leica's renowned quality without the steep price tag: You can now get the Leica SL2-S with a Leica-M mount adapter, a spare battery, and the luxurious glass screen protector for just $4,195—that's a MASSIVE price cut of $1,695!

Leica SL2-S | was $5,890 | now $4,195SAVE $1,695 at B&H.

Leica SL2-S | was $5,890 | now $4,195
SAVE $1,695 at B&H. Priced at $4,195, this is the deal of the century for Leica fans, not to mention the free M-mount adapter, spare battery, and screen protector included in this sale.

View Deal
TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles