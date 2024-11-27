Save a MASSIVE $1,695 off the Leica SL2-S this Black Friday

If you're passionate about photography, few brands carry as much prestige as Leica. With a legacy spanning over 150 years, Leica has been instrumental in shaping the industry and remains a favorite among photographers worldwide, including myself who now owns two.

However, there's one major drawback: the cost! A new M-Series camera like the Leica M11 with a lens can easily set you back five figures or more, making it out of reach for most budgets.



Thankfully, This Black Friday, there's good news for those seeking Leica's renowned quality without the steep price tag: You can now get the Leica SL2-S with a Leica-M mount adapter, a spare battery, and the luxurious glass screen protector for just $4,195—that's a MASSIVE price cut of $1,695!

Leica SL2-S | was $5,890 | now $4,195

SAVE $1,695 at B&H. Priced at $4,195, this is the deal of the century for Leica fans, not to mention the free M-mount adapter, spare battery, and screen protector included in this sale.

I've been lucky enough to use the SL2-S personally and found it to be an amazing stills camera that also functions as a professional video camera when the need arises.



With its 24MP full-frame sensor and 4K video the Leica SL2-S is the perfect blend of camera for those wanting fantastic Leica color science making this a winning combination now at an even sweeter price point too.