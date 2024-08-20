Samyang teases that it's cooking up a new pancake lens for Sony shooters

Samyang is teasing a new lens - but we don't have much to go on, based on the Facebook post announcing its imminent launch.

With the headline of the post promising "Something New", we see a silhouette of what looks like a very thin lens. So that, I guess, means a pancake prime lens.

We are also told that it is for Sony FE creators - so it is a full-frame lens for Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras.

We are also told it it slim, stylish, inspiring and creative – which doesn't give us a lot more information about the lens's actual specification. But a hashtag does confirm that this lens will boast autofocus.



But we do know that Samyang already has 24mm f/2.8 and 35mm f/2.8 autofocus lenses available for Sony shooters. So this may well be a different focal length - such as a 20mm? Sony already have a Sony E 20mm f/2.8 Pancake lens - but that is only suitable for APS-C-sensor cameras.

The teaser doesn't give us a launch date, but we would expect the announcement to be in the next day or two... And we'd expect, as usual, that the lens will also be made available in the Rokinon range in North America. We'll let you know the full details as soon as we have them.

