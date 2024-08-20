Samyang teases that it's cooking up a new pancake lens for Sony shooters

It's thin and claims to be stylish... what will Samyang's next prime lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras be?

Samyang is teasing a new lens - but we don't have much to go on, based on the Facebook post announcing its imminent launch.

With the headline of the post promising "Something New", we see a silhouette of what looks like a very thin lens. So that, I guess, means a pancake prime lens.

