Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 expected with 50MP + 12MP + 12MP cameras

We’re expecting to see Samsung launch the Galaxy Z Fold4 in the summer and as that draws nearer, leaks relating to the new foldable flagship are coming thick and fast. The latest, courtesy of prolific leaker Ice Universe, tips the phone to come with a triple lens 50MP + 12MP + 12MP camera setup on the back, with ultrawide and telephoto zoom capabilities. This would indeed be a significant upgrade compared with the Galaxy Z Fold3, which features a rear camera system consisting of a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto 2x optical zoom camera.

Bettering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera

According to the source the 12MP 3x zoom camera will be the "strongest 3x camera ever", which we can take to mean it will be even better than the 10MP 3x zoom featured in the excellent Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, although it’s worth noting that there’s no mention of the 10x zoom that the S22 Ultra has as well.

This new leak from Ice Universe is at odds with the information leaked by Dohyun Kim (via Notebookcheck) last month, which said the new smartphone will boast an 108MP main camera. The new leak seems more believable to us – but only time will tell…

Galaxy Z Fold4: rumors so far

Earlier this month Ice Universe also let us know to expect the Z Fold4 to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, the Samsung Z Fold3, and that it will have a squarer display than the previous Fold smartphones. Ice Universe also noted a slightly narrower bezel. This leak was welcome news as it means the new phone will be better to handle and more pocket friendly.

The other exciting leak surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold4 comes courtesy of GalaxyClub (via TechRadar), who spotted two phone batteries being registered by Samsung with regulators in South Korea and we think it is safe to assume these are for the Galaxy Z Fold4. The two spotted batteries have rated capacities of 2,002mAh and 2,268mAh, giving a total of 4,270mAh. This capacity is almost identical to the 2,275mAh capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold3. The Z fold3 is marketed as having a 4,400mAh battery and the Z fold4 will likely follow suit.

Based on Samsung launching the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in August last year, we’re expecting the company to launch this year’s new foldable flagship at the same time of year and for it to carry an expected US$1799 MSRP.

