Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak: Four lenses but camera block vanishes

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks started coming thick and fast in the summer and we were recently treated to full specs and renders. Now a case manufacturer has joined in with respected leaker @UniverseIce sharing images of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in and out of a transparent case.

In the leaked the photos, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is purple, so we’re expecting that to be one of the color options. There’s lots more to takeaway from the photos that the color though and as the leaker has a solid track record, we’re more included to believe it’s a genuine leak. The photos show curved phone edges the Samsung logo, volume and power buttons on the left and on the bottom we can just see an S Pen slot.

Quad camera

When it comes to the camera we note the lack of a block and the four lenses, a flash and a laser autofocus sensor. Bar the flash, the other components all jut out of the back of the phone. Early leaks suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera may be housed in a block, most recent leaks have agreed with this fresh one – so it’s most likely this is what we’ll see when the phone finally launches.

A leak released last month, again from @UniverseIce, alleges the four-camera set up will be led by a 108MP primary 1/1.33-inch sensor, with f/1.8 aperture and an 85-degree field of view. As well as this primary camera, they’ll be a 12MP ultrawide 1/2.55-inch sensor, f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, completed with a 10x periscope zoom lens and a 3x optical zoom – both with 10MP 1/3.52-inch sensors.

While we’re excited about the leak, as always it’s important not to take this as fact as we don’t know the origin of the images.





