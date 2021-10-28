Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra full camera specs leaked and it’s not as expected

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, consisting of three new camera smartphones, are expected to be introduced at the beginning of next year – a year after the S21 series was announced and released. The flagship S22 Ultra 5G, successor to the S21 Ultra is the most eagerly anticipated model, with everybody, including us, expecting it to be equipped with everything Samsung has camera-wise and give the best camera phones a run for their money. However, the full camera specs have been leaked in full, by prolific and well-regarded leaker @UniverseIce on Twitter, and the S22 Ultra's camera system isn’t much different to that found on the S21 Ultra – a quad camera system with two zoom lenses.

S22 Ultra camera108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 8512MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120 10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 1110MP 3X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36October 26, 2021 See more

Improved main sensor

According to the leak, the biggest change from the Samsung S21 Ultra will be an improved main sensor. The two zoom cameras are claimed to feature new Sony sensors, which is at odds to the many rumors that the camera system was being developed in cooperation with Olympus.

The limited characters of the tweet let us know that a four-camera set up will be led by a 108MP primary 1/1.33-inch sensor, with f/1.8 aperture and an 85-degree field of view. In addition to this primary camera, they’ll be a 12MP ultrawide 1/2.55-inch sensor, f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, completed with a 10x periscope zoom lens and a 3x optical zoom – both with 10MP 1/3.52-inch sensors.

Earlier this week, we published photos of a series of 3D models that have been created by Technizo Concept, in corporation with LetsGoDigital, based on the rumors that have surrounded the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. These include an ISOCell 200MP image sensor with optical zoom and sensor-shift OIS technology. However, if the Twitter leak proves to be correct, Samsung has opted more for an ‘If it ain't broke, don't fix it' philosophy to the new phone’s camera system and indeed the S21 Ultra does have an excellent camera system, and received a five-star review from us. We will have to wait until the New Year to see if the leak is correct.





