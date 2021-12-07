Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaked again…by Samsung!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G could potentially be the most leaked smartphone of all time! A month ago its brochure was leaked, following full specs leaked back in July and now Samsung themselves have got in on the action accidentally publishing the phone’s name and image on Samsung UAE’s website. Obviously, they were quick to take it down but not before leaker Evan Blass, (@evleaks), got a screenshot.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s support webpage

(Image credit: @evleaks)

The leak came in the form of Samsung UAE accidentally published the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s support webpage ahead of the phone’s launch, which we are expecting very soon. As you can see, the webpage revealed the new camera phone in a green colourway along with its name and model number – SM-G990E/DS.

Exynos 2100 variant

The S21 FE 5G has previously been leaked to also be available in both the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 variants, based on the markets. While the Exynos 2100 has Mali G78 GPU, the Snapdragon 888 comes with Adreno 660 GPU coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Thanks to Samsung’s own leak we are now certainly expecting to see the Exynos 2100 variant launched in the Middle East region.

32MP selfie camera

CoinBRS leaked the phone's image and specifications brochure. (Image credit: CoinBRS)

From previous leaks, we’re expecting the Galaxy S21 FE 5G to feature a triple camera system on the back, with a 64MP primary sensor paired with a depth sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. There’s a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling too!

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to have a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass layer, and a center-positioned punch-hole cutout. The power and volume buttons are said to be on the right spine and the USB Type-C port and speakers are at the bottom.

The new camera phone looks set to feature a decent 4500mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. It’s said to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C for charging. The new camera phone is tipped to come with a Android 11 OS and 6GB RAM option.



