Rumors point to another Sony ZV camera, but how many cameras are too many?

With so many similar cameras in manufacturers' increasingly confusing lineups, and cameras being replaced so fast, are we reaching the point where it is hard to get excited about any new camera launches?

There are some very tentative rumors from an accessory manufacturer that Sony might be releasing yet another ZV camera later this year, the Sony ZV-E20 – an upgrade to the Sony ZV-E10, which was only launched in November 2021. The ZV-E10 is still an excellent camera today, and I would question if this camera needs an update.

Sony is not the only manufacturer to quickly launch an increasingly similar range of cameras that can only lead to confusion among consumers. Canon's entry-level APS-C range is difficult to decipher for anyone not technically inclined. Can anyone tell me the main differences between a Canon EOS R50 and a Canon EOS R10 without looking it up?

Sony's ZV lineup is confusing enough in itself; it has already added the Sony ZV-1 II since we did our Sony ZV-1 vs ZV-1F vs ZV-E10 vs ZV-E1 roundup in April this year. But Sony doesn't just make ZV cameras, it also has the A6X00 range of cameras – the latest of which, the Sony A6700, is essentially a Sony ZV-E10 with an electronic viewfinder. There is also the Sony A7C, which could be confused for a Sony ZV-E1.

Without distinct product separation and big leaps in technology to get excited about, new cameras are just becoming very repetitive and stale. As someone who needs to get excited about new cameras for a living, it is getting harder to care about some upcoming releases.

The camera market is dwindling by all sales metrics, point-and-shoot cameras have been all but eradicated, and more and more people are moving from entry-level models to phones.

Camera manufacturers seem to be pushing towards a much more frequent upgrade cycle, similar to phones, where you might upgrade your device every two years – although I am not convinced that the camera market is ready for that. Anecdotally, I see most camera owners keeping their cameras for a lot longer than that, and only upgrading at significant milestones in technology. Many photographers are only now making the jump from DLSRs to mirrorless cameras, and some are still buying DSLRs in 2023.

Writing about new cameras keeps us in business, so I shouldn't bite the hand that feeds, but with each new camera so close to the one that came before, a big part of me just wishes new cameras were a little more different and exciting.

