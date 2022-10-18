Rotolight launches Pro lights packed with presets and 25% more power

British light wizard Rotolight has announced its latest products, the Rotolight Aeos 2 Pro and Rotolight Neo 3 Pro – updated professional editions of its award-winning LED lighting products, featuring a slew of new features and upgrades.

As you might expect, the Rotolight Aeos 2 Pro (review) (opens in new tab) and Rotolight Neo 2 Pro (review) are successors to the manufacturer's existing models, the award-winning Rotolight Aeos 2 (opens in new tab) and Rotolight Neo 3 (opens in new tab).

Headline features include a brightness boost of up to 25% greater output to continuous light, making the Pro lights even more capable in outdoor situations and other environments where abundant available light exists.

The Rotolight Aeos 2 Pro (left) and Rotolight Neo 3 Pro (right) (Image credit: Rotolight)

Those who use triggers, as well as lights from other manufacturers, will also be delighted to know that both lights now feature integrated flash receivers for Godox, Profoto, Elinchrom, Neewer and Pixapro – making them uniquely universal.

Perhaps most exciting to creatives, though, is the wealth of packs and presets designed by some of the most decorated and exciting lighting wizards in the photography and cinema industries.

Both the Rotolight Aeos 2 Pro and Rotolight Neo 2 Pro feature over 100 built-in gel, HSI and special effects presets. Cinematic SFX packs have been designed by Emmy winners such as Roy Wagner (Nightmare on Elm Street, House, Ray Donovan) and Stefan Lange (Batman (1989), Tomb Raider, No Time to Die), with gel presets from fashion photographers Jake Hicks, Sam Nash and Jason Lanier.

(opens in new tab) The Rotolight Neo 3 Pro mounted on a Sony A7R III (Image credit: Rotolight)

In addition to physical improvements, such as the aluminum dials and red anodized handles, the lights also feature an exciting new mode called True Aperture Dimming (FDIM).

This works like, and effectively replaces, a light meter; simply enter your subject's distance along with the ISO and shutter speed, and the Rotolight will calculate the required light output as an f-stop – and you can change any variable (such as moving the light closer or further away) to quickly recalculate the requisite power.

The crowdfunding campaign for the Rotolight Aeos 2 Pro and Rotolight Neo 3 Pro Editions is live now on Indiegogo, and runs until November 18. For more information, you can also visit the Rotolight website (opens in new tab).

Read more:

Best LED light panels (opens in new tab)

Best video lights (opens in new tab)

Best photography lighting kits (opens in new tab)