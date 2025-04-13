Sony stealth-launches two new flash units: HVL-F46RMA and HVL-F28RMA
Sony's Alpha lighting system features intelligent communication and professional toughness – but what is actually new?
Sony has quietly launched two new flash guns for its Alpha mirrorless cameras: the HVL-F46RMA wireless radio flash and the HVL-F28RMA hotshoe flash. These upgrades replace the previous models, the HVL-F46RM and HVL-F28RM.
You might be wondering, aside from the "A" at the end of the model names, what’s different about these new flashes? Well, notably Sony has made some updates to keep up with the ultra-fast sync speeds of the Sony A9 III and other models.
Let's dive into the key features of the compact GN46 and GN28 flash units and see what both bring to the table – beyond just their price tags!
HVL-F46RMA
The HVL-F46RMA wireless radio flash is listed as "available soon" on Sony's online store and it can be preordered at B&H for $448 (approximately £342 / AU$712).
Key features:
- Compact GN46 Wireless Radio Flash
- Compatible with Sony ADI / P-TTL
- Up to 1/80,000 sec shutter speed w/ HSS
- Up to 320 flashes w/ 2 sec Recycle Time
- 0.1-2.5 sec Recycling Time
- Auto Zoom Control
- TTL, Manual, and Multi Flash Modes
- Wireless Control up to 98.4′
- Built-In Modeling Lamp
- Uses 4 AA Alkaline or Ni-MH batteries
HVL-F28RMA
You can now purchase the HVL-F28RMA external flash directly from Sony's online store or preorder it at B&H for $248 (£189 / $399). This pricing is a pleasant surprise as it matches the cost of the HVL-F28RM.
Key features:
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
- Compatible with Sony ADI / P-TTL
- 2.4 GHz Radio Transceiver, 115′ Range
- Guide Number: 92′ at ISO 100 and 50mm
- Wireless TTL Ratio Controller/Remote
- Control Up to 15 Flashes/5 Groups
- Tilts from 0 to 120°
- Manual Output Adjustment: 1/1 to 1/256
- HSS and Multi-Flash Modes
- Dust- and Moisture-Resistant
- Metal Foot and Rugged Side Frame
ABOVE: The launch video for the flashes has caused confusion
Users have noticed that the product videos for Sony's new flash models still feature the old models. It looks like Sony swapped the names of the new flashes with the previous ones, which has led to some mix-ups in the comment section.
Although there are some updates, the main operating principle has remained the same – especially when it comes to the HVL-F28RMA.
Sony has mentioned that both models feature intelligent communication and professional toughness technology, but stated in the video description, "The exterior dimensions of the HVL-F28RMA differ from those of the HVL-F28RM. HVL-F28RM is used in the video. Please refer to the web page for HVL-F28RMA dimensions."
You might also like...
If you are a Sony shooter you might want to check our discussion around the best Sony flashguns, along with the best flashguns and strobes from all brands. If you are new to this topic but want to learn about flash, don't miss our guide to flash photography.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.