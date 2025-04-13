Sony has quietly launched two new flash guns for its Alpha mirrorless cameras: the HVL-F46RMA wireless radio flash and the HVL-F28RMA hotshoe flash. These upgrades replace the previous models, the HVL-F46RM and HVL-F28RM.

You might be wondering, aside from the "A" at the end of the model names, what’s different about these new flashes? Well, notably Sony has made some updates to keep up with the ultra-fast sync speeds of the Sony A9 III and other models.

Let's dive into the key features of the compact GN46 and GN28 flash units and see what both bring to the table – beyond just their price tags!

HVL-F46RMA

The HVL-F46RMA wireless radio flash is listed as "available soon" on Sony's online store and it can be preordered at B&H for $448 (approximately £342 / AU$712).

Key features:

Compact GN46 Wireless Radio Flash

Compatible with Sony ADI / P-TTL

Up to 1/80,000 sec shutter speed w/ HSS

Up to 320 flashes w/ 2 sec Recycle Time

0.1-2.5 sec Recycling Time

Auto Zoom Control

TTL, Manual, and Multi Flash Modes

Wireless Control up to 98.4′

Built-In Modeling Lamp

Uses 4 AA Alkaline or Ni-MH batteries

HVL-F28RMA

You can now purchase the HVL-F28RMA external flash directly from Sony's online store or preorder it at B&H for $248 (£189 / $399). This pricing is a pleasant surprise as it matches the cost of the HVL-F28RM.

Key features:

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Compatible with Sony ADI / P-TTL

2.4 GHz Radio Transceiver, 115′ Range

Guide Number: 92′ at ISO 100 and 50mm

Wireless TTL Ratio Controller/Remote

Control Up to 15 Flashes/5 Groups

Tilts from 0 to 120°

Manual Output Adjustment: 1/1 to 1/256

HSS and Multi-Flash Modes

Dust- and Moisture-Resistant

Metal Foot and Rugged Side Frame

Introducing HVL-F28RMA | External Flash with Wireless Radio Control | Sony | Accessory - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: The launch video for the flashes has caused confusion

Users have noticed that the product videos for Sony's new flash models still feature the old models. It looks like Sony swapped the names of the new flashes with the previous ones, which has led to some mix-ups in the comment section.

Although there are some updates, the main operating principle has remained the same – especially when it comes to the HVL-F28RMA.

Sony has mentioned that both models feature intelligent communication and professional toughness technology, but stated in the video description, "The exterior dimensions of the HVL-F28RMA differ from those of the HVL-F28RM. HVL-F28RM is used in the video. Please refer to the web page for HVL-F28RMA dimensions."

You might also like...

If you are a Sony shooter you might want to check our discussion around the best Sony flashguns, along with the best flashguns and strobes from all brands. If you are new to this topic but want to learn about flash, don't miss our guide to flash photography.