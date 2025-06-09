TTArtisan's latest flashgun looks like a 35mm film canister. A gimmick or tiny powerhouse?

The M01 flash has a guide number (GN) of 12, making it suitable for close-range shots, such as portraits, indoor photos, or creative street photography

TTArtisan has released a tiny flash in the form of a film canister – the M01 – along with the J01 trigger. The flash has a nostalgic design, but can it meet the needs of your photography?

Design is subjective, but in a world dominated by black flashes, the TTArtisan M01 stands out. For analog lovers and retro gear fans, it's an instant flashback.

And this isn't TTArtisan's first film-inspired product. In 2024, it released a Mini LED Light shaped like a 35mm film canister, following the Kodak-inspired coloring and fonts seen across popular films like Kodak Portra 400. Depending on who you ask, it might have been more kitch than kit, but undeniably lovable – and priced at just $10 / £7 / AU$15.

But nostalgia aside, what can the M01 and J01 bring to the table? To answer this question, we have to remember: TTArtisan is not Profoto, and we are talking about a very budget-friendly flash and trigger combination.

The M01 flash and J01 trigger are sold separately or as a bundle, with prices for the flash listed at $29 / £28.60, and the trigger $10 / £13.46 and the bundle at $39 / $41.

The M01 is great for lighting up everyday subjects at a low-budget price - you get approx. 800 flashes per charge (Image credit: TTArtisan)

The M01 flash has a guide number (GN) of 12, making it suitable for close-range shots, such as portraits, indoor photos, or creative street photography. It's lightweight (35g) and made mostly of plastic – prioritizing portability over durability.

The J01 wireless trigger works with TTArtisan's flashes and adds off-camera functionality. TTArtisan even shows examples of combining multiple M01 units for more light output in its product video to work around the flash's limited power.

As you'd expect at this price point, you're not getting Profoto-level performance. But TTArtisan introduces charm, ease of use, and decent enough flash power for everyday needs. I you need to shoot events, weddings, or commercial work, you'll need a more robust and powerful flash, like the Godox TT350 or the Yongnuo YN560 series (obviously carrying a different price tag). The Godox TT350, for example, is significantly stronger than the TTArtisan's M01 and has a guide number of 36, priced at $80-100 (around £60-75 / AU$125-155).

M01 flash specifications

Light type: Xenon flash

Color temperature: 5600K

Guide number: GN12

Power levels: 4 levels (1/1 to 1/8)

Recycle time: Continuous flash at 1/8 power;

Sync trigger: 1/250s (Max)

Flash mount: Hot shoe /wireless trigger

Built-in lithium battery: Average power approx. 800 flashes

Charging method: 3.7v, 350mAh, USB-C charging

Size and weight: 30 x 48mm, 35g

J01 trigger specifications

Signal range: 3m

Battery: Built-in lithium battery

Charging method: US-C charging

Size and weight: 16 x 31 x 42mm, 18g

