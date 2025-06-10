If I were to choose a new compact on-camera flash, the Godox V480 would be my first choice

I’ve been using Godox flashes for years, and they’ve earned a permanent spot in my kit, not just for their affordability, but for their reliability. The AD200Pro II and AD600Pro II have been rock-solid: powerful, consistent, and impressively well-built for the price. Godox has shown time and again that professional lighting doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag.

Now, with the new V480, Godox brings that same pro-level performance into a compact, on-camera TTL flash. With a guide number of 50 (GN50), high-speed sync up to 1/8000s, and battery life rated at 650 full-power flashes, the V480 is built for photographers who want control, speed, and power without adding bulk.

It features a 1.7-second recycle time at full power, powered by a 7.2V/2200mAh lithium-ion battery. That battery alone is a major win, offering long shooting sessions without the hassle of constant battery swaps.

The V480’s 2-inch HD touchscreen is a standout, offering sharp visuals and responsive control. Importantly, Godox didn’t ditch physical controls, tactile buttons are still present for those who prefer the feel of physical input. Together, the hybrid interface makes adjusting power, modes, groups, and channels fast and intuitive.

A smart new feature is the real-time distance readout. As you adjust the flash, it shows the effective exposure range directly on the screen. It’s a simple but powerful tool for bounce flash, events, or fast-paced shoots, removing guesswork and saving time on the job.

The flash includes Godox’s 2.4GHz X wireless system, meaning it functions as both transmitter and receiver. It’s fully compatible with Godox’s larger ecosystem, such as the XPro and X3 triggers, and supports 32 channels and multiple groups with a working range of up to 100 meters.

It covers all key shooting modes: TTL, Manual, Multi (stroboscopic), and High-Speed Sync, with support for Flash Exposure Compensation, Front and Rear Curtain Sync, and custom functions. Sony users with global shutter cameras can even achieve sync speeds up to 1/80,000s – a wild spec with creative potential.

Other notable features include head tilts from –7° to 120° and swivels 330°, a 10-level LED modeling lamp, and a weight of just 282g (or 361g with the battery installed).

For those looking to expand their lighting setup, the V480 works seamlessly with Godox accessories. Mount it to an S2 bracket, and you can use Bowens-mount softboxes, reflectors, and more for advanced light shaping.

The Godox V480 is available now for $229 (approx. £180 / AU$350) with dedicated versions for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and Olympus/Panasonic.