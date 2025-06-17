The Harlow Mark Mann Signature Kit lighting kit is a ring light on steroids!

Harlowe has unveiled the Mark Mann Signature Kit, a limited-run lighting system designed in collaboration with renowned portrait photographer Mark Mann.

Built around four Harlowe Blade 10 Spectra LED light wands and engineered for editorial portraits, live streaming, and content creation, the kit is limited to just 30 units worldwide, each signed and numbered by Mann himself.

As someone who’s long admired the warmth and intimacy of Mark Mann’s portraits, I was immediately intrigued when I heard he was teaming up with lighting brand Harlowe for a new product. Mann’s work has always stood out to me for its emotional authenticity. You can tell his subjects feel comfortable in front of the lens, and I’ve always believed that’s in part down to his use of continuous lighting.

Mark Mann Signature Kit – Limited to 30 Worldwide | Portrait Lighting, Perfected - YouTube Watch On

The result of this collaboration is the Mark Mann Signature Kit, a limited-edition, high-spec lighting system designed for expressive portraiture, livestreaming, interviews, and content creation of all kinds. It’s built around four of Harlowe’s Blade 10 Spectra lights, configured into a square formation that creates a distinctive square catchlight in the subject’s eyes; one of Mann’s visual signatures, adding cinematic depth and emotional detail to each frame.

The lights themselves offer full RGBCW output with over 36,000 color options, bi-color tuning, and a CRI/TLCI of 96+, ensuring superb color fidelity and natural skin tones whether you’re working in stills or video.

Controls are intuitive and centralized via a dedicated panel that enables you to adjust color temperature, hue, and brightness across all four lights simultaneously or tweak each individually. The entire system is modular and held together with four V-mount adapters, creating a fast, reliable structure that’s rock solid in the studio but still nimble enough for location work.

(Image credit: Harlowe)

Each Blade 10 comes with magnetic barn doors and diffusion domes, giving you total control over the softness, shape, and direction of the light. For streamers or remote shooters, there’s a sturdy V-mount magic arm for phone or tablet mounting, ideal for preview monitors or live broadcasting.

Power has also been designed with real-world use in mind. A 100W adapter and a clever 1-to-5 magnetic charging system enable users to power and charge all components simultaneously from one tidy setup. It’s also fully compatible with Harlowe’s Avant and Avant Max systems, so it’ll slot straight into your existing kit if you're already working in their ecosystem.

(Image credit: Harlowe)

Each limited edition kit ships in a stunning red vegan leather case, complete with metal logo plates and custom-cut foam inserts. It’s signed and numbered by Mann himself, and only 30 units are being produced worldwide, making it as much a collector’s piece as it is a creative tool.

Would I love one of these in my studio? Without a doubt. This is essentially a ring light on steroids. It’s not just about lighting a subject; it’s about creating atmosphere. In that sense, it reflects everything that makes Mann’s work so special.

The Harlowe Mark Mann Signature Kit is available now for $2,399 (approx. £1,880 / AU $3,630).

