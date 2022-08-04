RED super-size V-Raptor to epic proportions with a $39,500 price tag!

RED Digital Cinema have long been the cinema camera company willing to push the envelope when it comes to technology and camera design.

They were the first to introduce the box-style cinema camera with the companies Komodo series, offering a 6K sensor in a compact box-style which transformed the way solo filmmakers can adapt to different shooting styles, light and compact for run-and-gun documentaries or a full production rig for commercial style shooting.

Now RED have taken this concept one step further buy introducing the V-Raptor XL a slightly bigger boxy design that contains there biggest sensor to date, the VistaVision 35.4 Megapixel 8K sensor that can shoot 8K at a lightening-fast 120 frames per second!

Pre-order the RED DIGITAL CINEMA V-RAPTOR XL at B&H (US) (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: RED)

The V-Raptor XL expands on the V-Raptor by adding industry standard connections such as 3 SDI channels, GenLock, Mini-XLR and timesync. One major feature that RED users have been asking for is the use of internal ND filters, and this has been answered with the XL, offering integrated electronic ND filters to ease shooting in hard lighting environments with a range from 2 to 7 stops, selectable at 1/3-, ½-, or 1-stop intervals. The XL also expands its feature set by adding an interchangeable PL mount with an optional EF mount, widening your cinema lens options.

In addition to the Gold or V-mount battery input options integrated to the back of the camera for easy mounting, its power output options include regulated 12V and 24V outputs, two 3A combined D-TAP outputs, three 2-pin outputs of multiple voltages on the rear, and one 3-pin 3A Fischer output on the front of the camera, so no matter that accessories you like to run with your rig the XL can accommodate.

(Image credit: RED)

RED has also updated the video outputs to include the DSMC3 Touch 7" LCD monitor connector, three 12G-SDI with 6G/3G/ 1.5G-SDI modes, and one 3G/1.5G-SDI output, and the 12G/6G-SDI ports can send up to DCI 4K60 resolution to high-end monitors. In addition to its physical genlock, timecode, and control ports, it can also utilize wireless genlock and timecode to save unnecessary cabling. Other features include 5-pin audio input ports, built-in dual microphones, 3D LUT import, and wired control via USB Type-C.

No mater that you want to capture, or where you want to go the RED V-Raptor XL is ready to take on the day with you. Ready to be used by either a solo filmmaker or Hollywood production the XL is a big step forward in cinematography, but it will cost you! The brain (body only) will set you back a crisp $39,500.... before you even start to think about media, monitoring, lenses or power, this might seen excessive to some, and sensibly priced to others - It's your call which of those two camps you inhabit.

Pre-order at B&H (US) (opens in new tab)

If you're a keen video producer, content creator or videographer, you might also like the best 8K cameras, (opens in new tab) the list of Netflix-approved cameras (opens in new tab) and the best cinema cameras (opens in new tab) and best cine lenses (opens in new tab).