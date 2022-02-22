Realme teases world's fastest smartphone charging technology

Realme has announced that 28 February at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona will see the company reveal its latest fast-charging technology, which it claims will be the world’s fastest charging solution for smartphones.

Taking to Twitter to announce the exciting teaser, Realme even asked its followers to guess the potential wattage that the charger would boast, ahead of its launch in a week. The accompanying #GreaterThanYouSee hashtag is definitely encouraging.

"Realme’s fast charging technology is always ahead of the curve, especially when compared to devices in the same segment. As part of Realme’s 2022 resolution and revolution of going premium, 70% of corporate Research & Development resources will be invested into technology innovations, charging technology being one of the integral parts," said the company, in a press release.

Indeed, it was Realme who introduced 125W fast charging last year, so we can realistically expect the upcoming solution to surpass this. Prolific tipster, Digital Chat station, said earlier this month that Realme’s upcoming smartphone will support 150W fast charging and this now seems all the more likely. If so, Realme will almost certainly steal the show at MWC this year.

How fast can we charge? We aim to achieve greater heights with realme UDCA! RT & Comment with your dream score below ___W, and we'll see who got it right! #GreaterThanYouSee pic.twitter.com/BC0bBaSYoZFebruary 21, 2022 See more

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch at MWC 2022

(Image credit: Realme)

MWC 2022 will also see Realme launch the GT 2 Pro into European markets. The camera phone launched in China back in January with some flagship-level specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC chip and an AMOLED display with 2k resolution.

Specs also include a large 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz and 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging. It boasts a triple-lens rear camera headed up by a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a hole-punch cut-out for the 16MP selfie camera up front. It comes with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

