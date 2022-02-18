Realme GT 2 Series to launch globally at Mobile World Congress

Realme has announced that it will introduce the Realme GT 2 series globally on 28 February at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona. The Chinese manufacturer officially revealed the new GT 2 series last month, but it has only been available in China thus far.

The wait is over! #realmeGT2Series will officially meet our global fans at #MWC on 28th Feb. Barcelona here we go! #realmeGT2Pro #realmeGT2Series pic.twitter.com/97fARFnC0ZFebruary 17, 2022 See more

The Realme GT 2 series consists of the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones. As they’ve already been introduced in the Chinese market, we know what to expect – it’s just a question of exactly when and where the new mid-range smartphones will be available and of course, how much they’ll cost.

Realme GT 2: Specifications

Powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip, the Realme GT2 has solid specs for a mid-range camera phone. These include a large 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz and 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging, which Realme says can go from 0-100% in just 33 minutes.

Camera wise, it has a triple-lens rear camera headed up by a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a hole-punch cut-out for the 16MP selfie camera up front. It comes with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

Realme GT 2 Pro (Image credit: Realme)

Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a slightly larger 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display than it’s little brother, which has 120Hz and 1440 x 3216 resolution. It’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and has a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 65W fast wired charging.

The triple-lens rear camera setup consists of a 50MP f/1.8 primary, a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 3MP macro sensor. Video wise it can shoot at up to 8K, or 4K at 30/60fps. On the front, the Realme GT 2 Pro has an impressive 32MP selfie shooter. Storage options are 8/12GB of memory and 128/256/512GB.







