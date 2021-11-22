Production halted on 3 Sony cameras due to chip shortage

Sony is the latest victim of the worldwide chip shortage currently affecting multiple industries, and Sony products in particular, including the impossible to obtain PlayStation 5 consoles – and now three different camera models.

Sony has announced that due to parts procurement delays, orders will be halted for the Sony A6100, Sony 6400, Sony A7 II. This could not come at a worse time for those hoping to nab these popular bodies in the Black Friday camera deals.

Other affected products include the Sony ECM-B1M shotgun microphone and the Sony PXW-Z190 professional camcorder. Previously suspended products among the newly updated list are the Handycam HDR-CX680 digital video camera as well as the VCT-P300 tripod and VCT-MP1 Multipod that were suspended from purchase earlier this year.

"Currently, with regard to digital imaging products, parts procurement is delayed due to the effects of global semiconductor shortages," states Sony (via a post on Sony Alpha Rumors).

"Therefore, after November 19, 2021, we will suspend the acceptance of orders from our distributors and customers at the Sony store for certain models with tight supply… We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers."

Although, Sony isn't the only camera manufacturer with product supply issues. Recently we've seen stock shortages for the Canon EOS R3, Fujifilm has apologized for delays on Fujifilm 33mm f/1.4, Laowa has pushed back the release of its Argus 35mm f/0.95 lens, there have been limitations on the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIX, and reports that the Leica M11 will be pushed back to 2022.

To alleviate these supply issues, Sony has created a partnership with TSMC, a Taiwan-based manufacturing company, to produce additional chips to combat the global issue of chip shortages (as reported by Nikkei). Construction on the factory will commence sometime in 2022, with production not expected to begin until 2024.

