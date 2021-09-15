Fujifilm apologizes to customers for Fujifilm 33mm f/1.4 lens delay

Earlier this year, Fujifilm announced it would be releasing the Fujinon XF 33mm f/1.4 lens. According to a press release published by Fujifilm Japan, the lens was meant to be available late September 2021, but Fujifilm has since released a statement warning of an expected delay.

In a press release, Fujifilm said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued patronage of FUJIFILM products. The Fujinon lens “XF33mmF1.4 R LM WR” [due to be] released on September 29th (Wednesday) has received more reservations than expected, and it may take some time before the product is delivered. We will do our best to deliver it as soon as possible, and we appreciate your understanding.

The Fujifilm XF 33mm f/1.4 promises to be a lens that delivers sharp images, silent AF and beautiful bokeh. The versatile focal length of 33mm is equivalent to a 50mm on a full-frame camera and can be used in a variety of situations, from street photography to portraits and landscapes.

It's a compact, lightweight lens and weighs only 360g. It measures 73.5mm long and has a filter thread size of 58mm. The lens is weather and dust resistant and can be used in temperatures as low as -10°C. Made up of 9 aperture blades in 15 elements, the lens is designed to enable you to take pictures with smooth bokeh, minimal chromatic aberrations and minimal color casts.

This 33mm lens is designed to boast silent, fast and a highly accurate AF system that's driven by a linear motor. The Inner Focus system keeps the range of movement for the focusing lens group small whole precisely controlling the amount of focusing required within the range. Its focus speed is as fast as 0.4 seconds when used on a Fujifilm X-T4 with phase-detection AF activated and high-performance mode turned on.

Like most Fujifilm lenses, it is built with an aperture ring on the lens itself, which includes a lockable feature to avoid unintentional adjustment when taking photos. The focus ring has a gear pitch inside that is designed for advanced movement detection capability which makes precision focusing even easier.

According to Fuji Rumors, the Fujinon XF 33mm f/1.4 LM WR lens is the most pre-ordered lens of the year and is now available to reserve at most big camera retailers for £699/$799. While Fujifilm Japan's original release date was earlier than Fujifilm US (which had predicted an October data originally), it's unclear whether this delay will affect the roll-out of the lens in the US. However, we wouldn't be surprised to see this happen if Fujifilm is already struggling to fulfill demand.

