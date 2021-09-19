50MP Leica camera coming 11 November? Leica M11 details leak

Details have leaked about the rumored Leica M11, said to be coming on 11 November and featuring a 50MP sensor with variable resolution.

The Leica M11 would, of course, be the successor to the 24MP Leica M10, which was released way back in January 2017. Since then it has been followed by a number of new versions, from the black-and-white only 40MP Leica M10 Monochrom to the high-resolution, 40.9MP Leica M10-R both released last year.

And it goes without saying that there have also been Leica's usual volley of special edition M10s, such as the Leica M10-P with the quietest mechanical shutter on the market, the Leica M10-D with no rear LCD screen, and the bullet-proof Leica M10-P Reporter (with Kevlar armor).

Still, we've yet to receive a true follow-up to the now four-year-old Leica M10 camera – though the latest leaked information reveals that Leica has registered a new camera, model 2416, which looks to be the M11.

According to a registration with the Korean certification office, as spotted by reliable leaker Nokishita, the camera will accept a brand new battery (BP-SCL7, which interestingly seems to be manufactured by Fujifilm).

Is this the new battery for the upcoming Leica M11? (Image credit: Korea Fair Trade Commission)

On top of this, Leica Rumors cites a similar registration with the certification agency in Taiwan that confirms some rumored details about the Leica M11.

As reported by the website, the camera will have:

• A sensor with variable resolution in RAW (50MP/36MP/15MP)

• No baseplate (setup like the Leica Q2)

• No IBIS

• A new Visoflex 2 EVF (which will work with the current M10 models)

• USB-C support

• Wi-Fi (5GHz & 2.4GHz)

• Bluetooth

• New BP-SCL7 battery

• New BC-SCL7 charger

The site also expects the announcement to take place on 11/11/21, noting that the Leica M9 was announced on 09/09/09.

Obviously these are all rumors that should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, when certification bodies are involved, there is almost certainly fire to the smoke, so we could be getting the latest and greatest Leica rangefinder arriving in November…

