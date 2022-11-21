Pergear's super-fast 35mm f/1.4 lens for full-frame cameras is here

Camera and lens retailer Pergear has just announced the launch of its own brand, 35mm f/1.4 lens for full-frame Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Leica L mount cameras. This fast manual focus prime lens joins a lineup of Pergear lenses that offer affordable alternatives to own-brand lenses.

With a 35mm focal length, it's perfect for anyone looking to get into street photography who wants to shoot wide open to capture a beautifully blurred background and rounded bokeh. It's best suited to those used to shooting in manual or those who shoot video as autofocus isn't an option. The advantage of that is it keeps the cost down but of course, the downside is you'll have to use camera settings such as focus peaking to ensure your subject is sharp.

Although designed for full-frame cameras, the pPergear 35mm lens will fit APS-C bodies such as the Sony A6400 or the Nikon Z50 but the crop factor will make its equivalent zoom length 52.5mm. A bright, fast aperture of f/1.4 makes it perfect for shooting in low-light conditions while a 63.2° angle of view is ideal for street shots, still life, close up or even travel photography. The lens has a clickable aperture ring marking full stops from f/1.4 to f/16 and a multi-layer coating on the front element help to suppress lens flare and ghosting while also retaining accurate colors.

It will be available to buy from Amazon (opens in new tab) or directly from Pergear (opens in new tab) for a starting price of $129/£112. It's an excellent budget option if you're prepared to forgo autofocus, the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS macro would set you back around $399/£449 while the Sony 35mm f/1.4G Master lens costs an eye-watering $1,298 but really there's no comparing quality - the G Master would win hands down. For those who don't have much to spend or are just breaking into photography, the Pergear lens is a good entry-level alternative.

Scroll down to see sample images shot using the lens.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Pergear) (Image credit: Pergear ) (Image credit: Pergear) (Image credit: Pergear)

Check out these amazing Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab)and save yourself some money on the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab), best gimbals (opens in new tab) or the best camera lenses (opens in new tab).