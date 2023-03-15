Panasonic's first MFT camera with phase detect autofocus coming soon?

Are we going to see new Panasonic Micro Four Thirds cameras with phase detect autofocus coming soon?

Micro Four Thirds (MFT) cameras are a favorite of travel and street photographers due to being light and compact, making them easy to carry and discreet for snapping. A rumor monger from Weibo, CameraBeta (opens in new tab) clearly agrees, and in a recent post (shared by (opens in new tab) 43 Rumors) it claimed that Panasonic might revive 2015's Panasonic G7 (opens in new tab) with a new G7 II model.

There is a precedent that means these rumors might have some serious credence. Panasonic has recently released its first phase detection autofocus cameras, the Panasonic S5 II (opens in new tab) and S5 II X to much critical acclaim. And in an interview (opens in new tab) with the French publication Phototrend at this year's CP+ trade show (opens in new tab), Panasonic CEO Yosuke Yamane confirmed that we will be seeing new MFT cameras with phase detection autofocus coming soon.

(opens in new tab) is one of Panasonic's most popular MFT cameras The Panasonic GH6 is one of Panasonic's most popular MFT cameras (Image credit: Panasonic)

Unfortunately, at this stage, which camera will be the first to get the new phase detection autofocus can just be chalked under rumor and speculation. Panasonic makes a range of very popular MFT cameras including the excellent video-focused machine, the Panasonic GH6 (opens in new tab) – which might seem like a more obvious choice to be upgraded.

After getting some traction following its introduction, MFT has faded a little with Canon, Nikon, and Sony duking it out to introduce the most headline-grabbing full-frame features. OM System (formerly Olympus) and Panasonic are the two main manufacturers keeping the format going, although Panasonic has diversified its interests in the last few years by launching full-frame cameras and joining the L-Mount Alliance with Sigma and Leica.

With a renewed interest in old compact cameras (opens in new tab), as well as cameras like the Ricoh GRIIIx (opens in new tab) and Fujifilm X100V (opens in new tab) selling like hotcakes, there is clearly still a huge market for small and compact cameras, so now seems like an opportune moment for Panasonic to make a big announcement.

