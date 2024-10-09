Panasonic issues major firmware updates for five Lumix cameras

Panasonic has been busy this week announcing the world's smallest full-frame zoom lens and new color variants for the Lumix S9. In addition to these new releases, it has now announced major firmware updates for 5 Lumix cameras are available from today.

The cameras that will benefit from these updates are the Panasonic Lumix G9 II, Lumix S5, Lumix S5 II, Lumix S5 IIX, and Lumix S9. For the most part, these firmware updates offer more than the typical bug fixes, and are instead, all about improving camera functionality, performance, and compatibility.

Panasonic Lumix G9 II (Image credit: Panasonic)

The Lumix S5 II, S5 IIX, and G9 II all get updates that improve video features including adding the ability to overlay different LUTs, increasing the storage capability of LUTs to 39, and compatibility with the Panasonic's XLR microphone adapter (DMW-XLR2).

This adapter enables the cameras to attach XLR microphones for enhanced audio capture, however, it is to be noted that 32-bit float recording is not available for these models (as of the time of writing it is only available with the Lumix GH7).

These cameras have also benefited from updates to the compatibility of the Lumix Lab App for faster and more efficient sharing of images to social media.

As a photographer who prefers shooting in black and white, another small but exciting highlight of the S5 II and S5 IIX is the Leica Monochrome photo style, providing users with an iconic Leica look of a "strong and dynamic monochrome shooting option".

The latest Lumix S9 is receiving its first major update and to the delight of users, adds enhanced video features such as firmware recording limits and improved AF detection modes for planes and trains. It also gets an update to include multiple frame markers, enabling the display of multiple frame markers simultaneously (as were reported yesterday).

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Panasonic firmware notes are as follows:

Lumix S5 II (ver.3.1) / Lumix S5 IIX (ver.2.1) / Lumix G9 II (ver.2.2):

• Now compatible with the LUMIX Lab app for faster sharing to social media via new 5GHz Wi-Fi fast data transfer! Effortlessly share stylish photos and videos with your preferred color profiles!

• Can save up to 39 LUTs on camera for wider color options

• Can overlay different LUTs and adjusting their opacity / add grains

• Added Leica Monochrome (S5II/S5IIX only)

• The latest Panasonic XLR microphone adapter, DMW-XLR2 is now supported (32bit-float recording is not available)

• Real Time LUT function can be assigned to Fn button

Lumix S5 (ver.2.8)

• Added a pop-up message when using a Panasonic collapsible lens.

• Improved operational stability.

Lumix S9 (ver.1.1):

• New menu to release recording time limits

• Enhanced AF detection modes (airplanes and trains)

• Shooting with multiple frame markers have been added, best when shooting in Open Gate!

• Remote shooting / shutter remote control / transferring images selected on camera features have been added to LUMIX Lab

For more information, a guide on how to download the firmware can be found on Panasonic's support pages.

You may be interested in our guides to the best Micro Four-Thirds cameras, the best full frame cameras, and the best Panasonic cameras.