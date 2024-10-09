Panasonic issues major firmware updates for five Lumix cameras

Improved AF options, enhanced video features, and Leica Monochrome shooting styles are among the firmware notes issued for Panasonic's Lumix cameras

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX
(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic has been busy this week announcing the world's smallest full-frame zoom lens and new color variants for the Lumix S9. In addition to these new releases, it has now announced major firmware updates for 5 Lumix cameras are available from today.

The cameras that will benefit from these updates are the Panasonic Lumix G9 II, Lumix S5, Lumix S5 II, Lumix S5 IIX, and Lumix S9. For the most part, these firmware updates offer more than the typical bug fixes, and are instead, all about improving camera functionality, performance, and compatibility.

