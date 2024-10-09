Panasonic issues major firmware updates for five Lumix cameras

The cameras that will benefit from these updates are the Panasonic Lumix G9 II, Lumix S5, Lumix S5 II, Lumix S5 IIX, and Lumix S9. For the most part, these firmware updates offer more than the typical bug fixes, and are instead, all about improving camera functionality, performance, and compatibility.
The Lumix S5 II, S5 IIX, and G9 II all get updates that improve video features including adding the ability to overlay different LUTs, increasing the storage capability of LUTs to 39, and compatibility with the Panasonic's XLR microphone adapter (DMW-XLR2).
This adapter enables the cameras to attach XLR microphones for enhanced audio capture, however, it is to be noted that 32-bit float recording is not available for these models (as of the time of writing it is only available with the Lumix GH7).
These cameras have also benefited from updates to the compatibility of the Lumix Lab App for faster and more efficient sharing of images to social media.
As a photographer who prefers shooting in black and white, another small but exciting highlight of the S5 II and S5 IIX is the Leica Monochrome photo style, providing users with an iconic Leica look of a "strong and dynamic monochrome shooting option".
The latest Lumix S9 is receiving its first major update and to the delight of users, adds enhanced video features such as firmware recording limits and improved AF detection modes for planes and trains. It also gets an update to include multiple frame markers, enabling the display of multiple frame markers simultaneously (as were reported yesterday).
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.