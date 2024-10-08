Panasonic S9 gets unlimited video recording as full-frame camera gets major update

New firmware adds a bonanza of new features to the Lumix S9 – and there are new colors to choose from, too
As well as major firmware update, the Lumix S9 will be available in a new color - smoky white(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)
Panasonic's miniature full-frame camera, the Lumix S9, is getting a major update with a free firmware upgrade which will be available tomorrow, October 9. The camera will also be available in new colors - a smoky white is coming to the UK, whilst in the US there will be new pink and mint gree options.
The biggest news is that the S9 will now be able to record video without any time limitiation - something that Panasonic users have been asking for. At the launch, we were told that this is being referred to as the "winter edition" – as the camera is likely to get warm in use from continuous video shooting. However, the recording will stop automatically if the internal temperature gets too high, even when set to unlimited recording mode that is being added to the menu options.
Previously the S9 limited you to 10 minutes of recording in 6K,15 minutes in DCI 4K/4K UHD and below, and 20 minutes in 1080P.
The new V1.1 firmware for the S9 will also add some significant enhancements for using the camera's open gate video mode.
A display feature for multiple frame markers is being added, which allows for the display of up to three frame markers simultaneously. So, for instance, you could show both vertical and horizontal crops – to facilitate capturing footage for multiple platforms.
Eight new frame formats are being added to the options for these visual markers, increasing the total number of options to 18. Touch screen control for the markers is also added to simplify their use.
The camera's phase hybrid auto focus system has been further improved with enhanced subject detection. A new option is now available to select detection of airplanes and trains (features introduced previously with the Lumix GH7) as well as specific parts of cars and motorbikes
Additionally, the camera's compatibility with the Lumix Lab smartphone app has been expanded to include remote shooting, shutter remote control, and the ability to transfer images selected on the camera. This essentially means that features previously found on the Lumix Sync app are now provides with Lumix Lab.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.