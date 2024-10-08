Panasonic S9 gets unlimited video recording as full-frame camera gets major update

As well as major firmware update, the Lumix S9 will be available in a new color - smoky white

Panasonic's miniature full-frame camera, the Lumix S9, is getting a major update with a free firmware upgrade which will be available tomorrow, October 9. The camera will also be available in new colors - a smoky white is coming to the UK, whilst in the US there will be new pink and mint gree options.

The biggest news is that the S9 will now be able to record video without any time limitiation - something that Panasonic users have been asking for. At the launch, we were told that this is being referred to as the "winter edition" – as the camera is likely to get warm in use from continuous video shooting. However, the recording will stop automatically if the internal temperature gets too high, even when set to unlimited recording mode that is being added to the menu options.

Previously the S9 limited you to 10 minutes of recording in 6K,15 minutes in DCI 4K/4K UHD and below, and 20 minutes in 1080P.

The new V1.1 firmware for the S9 will also add some significant enhancements for using the camera's open gate video mode.

A display feature for multiple frame markers is being added, which allows for the display of up to three frame markers simultaneously. So, for instance, you could show both vertical and horizontal crops – to facilitate capturing footage for multiple platforms.

The new white version joins the existing red, green blue and black options for the S9 in the UK. Mint green and pink models will be launched in North America (Image credit: Panasonic)

Eight new frame formats are being added to the options for these visual markers, increasing the total number of options to 18. Touch screen control for the markers is also added to simplify their use.

The camera's phase hybrid auto focus system has been further improved with enhanced subject detection. A new option is now available to select detection of airplanes and trains (features introduced previously with the Lumix GH7) as well as specific parts of cars and motorbikes

Additionally, the camera's compatibility with the Lumix Lab smartphone app has been expanded to include remote shooting, shutter remote control, and the ability to transfer images selected on the camera. This essentially means that features previously found on the Lumix Sync app are now provides with Lumix Lab.

The updates will be available through Panasonic's firmware update page from October 9.

The new color versions of the Lumix S9 will be available with the newly-announced Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 zoom for $1799.99 / £1,799.