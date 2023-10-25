Panasonic G100 II will have phase detect AF and flagship 25MP sensor (report)

It looks like the Panasonic Lumix G100 II is getting phase detection autofocus and the manufacturer's flagship 25.1MP image sensor.

While the Panasonic Lumix G100 II name apparently isn't official, it appears that the successor to the Panasonic Lumix G100 will also support 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit video. However, to avoid clashing with models further up the food chain, it will stick to a single memory card slot.

The addition of phase detect autofocus (or, more specifically, Panasonic's Hybrid Phase AF) is a huge win for the G100. This is, after all, a camera that is marketed as a vlogging camera – however, given that the original model used Panasonic's creaky contrast-detect AF system, it had problems actually keeping vloggers in focus.

That shouldn't be a problem any more, as reported by Chinese outlet Camera Beta on Weibo (via machine translation).

"Subsequent models of Panasonic G100 will be equipped with phase focusing! The new phone [sic] is temporarily called G100 Mark II. It will be equipped with the same sensor as G9 Mark II. Natural phase focusing is also arranged. It supports 60-frame 4K 4:2:2 10-Bit video shooting and has a single card slot design."

As I've been writing a lot of late, vlogging cameras are one of the only product categories in the industry actually experiencing growth (along with instant cameras). Not only have they been credited with the recovery of the camera market, they are also responsible for 48% of Sony's camera sales.

As such, there is an increasing and incredible amount of competition from the likes of the Sony ZV-1 II, the Fujifilm X-S20, the Canon EOS R50, and even oddball cameras like the Canon PowerShot V10.

In other words, the Lumix G100 II is going to need all this extra firepower. Hopefully we get official confirmation from Panasonic soon.

Take a look at the best cameras for vlogging, as well as the best Panasonic cameras and the best Micro Four Thirds cameras – along with the best Micro Four Thirds lenses to go with them.