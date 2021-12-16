Oppo Find N: flagship foldable phone is revealed

Day two of Oppo's Inno Day 2021 and the company has revealed the Oppo Find N, the company’s first flagship foldable 5G phone, which is launching in China today. Sadly, for the rest of us, Oppo hasn’t confirmed whether the Find N will hit global markets at a later date (but do check out our Best fold phone guide for alternatives).

The Oppo Find N has been four years in the making and has seen Oppo go through six generations of prototypes to get to the final foldable phone design. The 8GB Oppo Find N with 256GB storage costs CNY¥7,699 (£911/$1,209) and the 12GB model with 512GB storage costs CNY¥8,999 (£1,065/$1,413). This is significantly less than other foldable phones on the market, including the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold.

Oppo Find N Specifications

(Image credit: Oppo)

Find N opens into a landscape display, with an interesting 8.4:9 aspect ratio, that will make it great for reading, gaming and videos. It has a 7.1inch inner display and a 5.49inch outer display. A “Flexion Hinge” supports the foldable screen and in allows users to tilt the phone at any angle between 50 and 120 degrees.

The screen is TUV-approved and features a 0.03mm layer of “Flexion UTG” – essentially ultra-thin glass. Oppo says this has been tested to withstand being folded and unfolded up to 200,000 times, with minimal visible creasing.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The large display gives users the ability to use split-screen, or floating windows, for certain apps. Happily, the foldable phone also allows users to continue to use the same software on the outer display as they were on the inner – just by swiping upwards when the phone is folded.

A dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz feature on the main screen of the inner display and 240Hz on the secondary screen.

Coming in a choice of purple, white and black, the phone has a pleasing compact 3D-curved design when folded.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Triple-camera set-up

Excitingly, the foldable phone features a triple-camera set-up – led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. A 16MP ultrawide angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens and selfie cameras on both displays complete the line-up.

A Snapdragon 888 chip, as seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, powers the Find N. It comes it two models: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage as 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. It features Android 11 running on ColorOS and has a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

• The best camera phones you can buy today

• Best Samsung phone

• The best budget camera phone

• The best burner phones

• The best phablet

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• Best phone cases

• Best wireless chargers