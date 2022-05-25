OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite make bargain entrance in UK & Europe

OnePlus has launched the Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite smartphones in the UK and both are available now. The OnePlus Nord 2T is the higher spec of the two mid-rangers but is very similar to last year’s OnePlus Nord 2, to the extent that it’ll make its predecessor obsolete. Meanwhile, the cheaper Nord CE 2 looks set to prove to be a worthy budget-friendly little brother to the Nord CE 2.

OnePlus Nord 2T

(Image credit: OnePlus)

(opens in new tab)

Specs wise, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a 6.43-inch FHD AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ and comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The 5G phone has a 4,500mAh battery and its camera system consists of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide one, a 2MP mono one and a 32MP selfie camera up front.

If the new phones specs ring a bell that’s because it is incredibly similar to the OnePlus Nord 2. There are some upgrades though – it features a better chipset in the form of the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and ships with newer of OxygenOS 12.1 software. It also has faster 80W charging and there are some camera system improvements such as AI video balancing and nightscape mode.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

(Image credit: OnePlus)

(opens in new tab)

We were expecting the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite to launch soon, following our reports on various leaks which included a leaked image (opens in new tab). A little brother to the little brother to the Nord CE 2 (opens in new tab), it features a 6.59-inch 120Hz LCD screen, Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging and it’s camera system consists of a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 16MP selfie camera up front.

Price and availability

Both the OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite are on sale in Europe and the UK now. OnePlus Nord 2T costs £369 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage – the same as it’s predecessor is currently still on sale for. For the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage version the price rises to a still reasonable £469. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is priced at £279 coming with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus don’t sell phones in in Australia currently and there’s sadly been no word on making them available for the US market either.

