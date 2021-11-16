Pac-Man Edition of OnePlus Nord 2 is a munchtastic retro delight

OnePlus has announced a special Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2 camera phone, released in July this year. The new version of the company’s latest mid-range smartphone is sure to appeal to those with fond memories of the 80’s cult classic arcade game. While the special editions fun twists are essentially just design tweaks, users will benefit from what is basically the same hardware as the OnePlus Nord 2, which we think is one of the best mid-range smartphones on the market, awarding it four and a half stars in our review.

Pac-Man styling

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2 is undeniably great fun – as well as a small Pac-Man logo, the phone glows in the dark to reveal a Pac-Man maze! The semi-translucent themed case features Pac-Man himself, alongside those pesky ghosts Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde.

Pac-Man-themed phone wallpaper and themed charging animation add to the appeal of this limited edition. Other 8-bit 80s touches include redesigned icons for OnePlus’ stock apps and retro notification alert sounds.

Pac-Man styling aside, the phone is the same as the original Nord 2, that comes with 2015’s free-to-play Pac-Man 256 pre-installed. Features of this remarkably good mid-range camera phone include a 6.43-inch 1080p 90Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, large 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. The triple camera set-up is great too, with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Price and availability

The Pac-Man edition of the Nord 2 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is available from today and costs slightly more than the original model at £499 in the UK (€529 / ₹37,999 in Europe, and India). Customers who order directly from OnePlus will receive a Pac-Man-themed stand, which you build yourself out of Lego-style building blocks.





