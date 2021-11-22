OnePlus 10 Pro dummy unit leaks: It’s huge!

Eleven days after we shared a render leak of the OnePlus 10 Pro which showed a substantial square camera block on the back, we are now treated to a leaked aluminium dummy unit. The new leak is courtesy of leaker @xleaks7, in partnership with Fathom Bracelets, and gives a good insight into how big the new 5G phone might be – huge!

Supersized camera block

As well as the OnePlus 10 Pro looking large in the hand, the camera lenses and their housing also look supersized. The leaker claims that there are four lenses, with the flash being in the center. However earlier leaks have claimed that the phone has a triple-lens camera and the remaining lens shaped circle is reserved for a LED flash. This would mean that OnePlus has opted to ditch the 2MP monochrome camera that is the fourth shooter on the OnePlus 9 Pro, which was never very well received anyway. The space in the centre looks very tight for a flash, but only time will tell.

(Image credit: @xleaks7 / Fathom Bracelets )

From the dummy we can clearly see a curved screen, with the bottom edge housing the USB-C port, SIM slot and speaker grille. The right edge has a silent mode switch and power button and the left has volume controls. This design info agrees with previous links, so its just the number of cameras that’s at odds.

The leaker doesn’t divulge if they obtained this dummy, and if so where from, or if they made it themselves based on new information or just previous leaks and educated guess work.

(Image credit: @xleaks7 / Fathom Bracelets )

OnePlus 10 Pro specs

We know for sure that the next OnePlus phone will launch with the unified ColorOS/OxygenOS software based on Android 12, as OnePlus has merged with OPPO. A previous leak from Zouton included “expected” specs which are: 8GB to 12GB of RAM, 128GB to 256GB of storage, a 6.7-inch 20:9 ratio display with QHD (3216 x 1440) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and dimensions of 163.2 mm x 73.6 mm x 8.7 mm. These specs seem like a good guess – but its all just speculation.

As manufacturers usually follow a pattern where launches are concerned and the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro launched in March, we expect the OnePlus 10 series to come out around March 2022.





