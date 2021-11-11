Quirky square prototype of the OnePlus 10 Pro camera phone leaked

A new render leak of the anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro shows a quirky design for the company’s flagship camera phone, with a chunky camera block on the back – which looks like it may have taken some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra design. This supposed early look at the OnePlus 10 Pro comes from prolific leaker, OnLeaks and has been created with Zouton.

Sooo... I'm back from the Future again, this time with the very first and early look at the #OnePlus10Pro in form of stunning 5K renders!On behalf of @ZoutonUS -> https://t.co/OPSs1ray1P pic.twitter.com/A6h1EfT98aNovember 9, 2021 See more

The pair of 5K renders show the top half of the back of the phone and are said to be based on an actual photo of a version of the phone. We can only assume that the photo itself hasn’t been leaked to protect the photographer.

Triple rear-camera setup

When Zouton posted the renders, it also posted “expected” specs that include 8-12GB of RAM, 128-256GB of storage, a 6.7-inch 20:9 ratio display with QHD (3216 x 1440) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and dimensions of 163.2 mm x 73.6 mm x 8.7 mm. This is just speculation, however, and in reality the new phone’s specs remain a mystery to all but the Chinese manufacturer.

From the renders, we can see that the OnePlus 10 Pro is suggested to have three rear cameras and an LED flash. If this is correct, it means OnePlus has opted to ditch the 2MP monochrome camera that is the fourth shooter on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

There is no Hasselblad logo on the leaked renders but, when the phone comes to market, we’d expect to see this, as the companies have a multi-year partnership. Early prototypes are always subject to change so, assuming these renders are accurate, the design is still likely to change to some degree anyway.

Following OnePlus merging with Oppo, we do know for sure that the next OnePlus phone will launch with the unified ColorOS / OxygenOS software based on the Android 12 operating system.

Manufacturers usually follow a pattern where launches are concerned. So as the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro launched in March, we expect the OnePlus 10 series to come out around March next year. Assuming the leak is accurate at this point, there’s still plenty of time for the manufacturer to change the design. And there’s also plenty of time for further details to be leaked…

