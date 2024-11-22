One of Nikon's "most famous and remarkable lenses ever made" is up for auction

If you hurry, you can bid on Nikon's lens that sees behind itself – the Fisheye-Nikkor 2.8/6mm Auto 220°

Nikon Fisheye-Nikkor 2.8/6mm Auto 220°
(Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

Enthusiasts and collectors have a chance to own a piece of history today, as a rare Nikon Fisheye-Nikkor 2.8/6mm Auto 220° lens is up for auction at Leitz Photographica.

Perhaps the best fisheye lens ever (and certainly the most storied), the model was introduced in 1972 and is one of “the most famous and remarkable lenses ever made”, with a massive field of view of 220° while maintaining a speed of f/2.8.

