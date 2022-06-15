Official first look at the semi-transparent Nothing Phone (1)

After a plethora of hints and teasers, Nothing has taken to Twitter, Instagram and its website today to reveal what the Phone 1's back will look like today – an entire month away from launch Nothing owner Carl Pei, former OnePlus CEO, on own Twitter account wrote: “Leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time,” as an explanation for the showcase.

Bold. Warm. Full of soul.A return to instinct.This is phone (1).Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it:

Nothing Phone (1): Design

The official shared image shows the Nothing Phone (1) to have a boxiness similar to that we are used to seeing via iPhone. More excitingly, the phone’s illuminating light strips on the rear, previously confirmed by Pei in an interview, can be clearly seen on the rear of the phone, which looks to be made from a semi-transparent material. What we don’t know is if these strips will use battery power to glow or if they are simply reflective.

A Nothing logo can be seen on the center of the rear of the phone, a dual camera set-up in the top-right and the top-right home to the the wireless charging pad/coil. The design undeniably looks great and is unlike anything else on the market. It’s not a true transparent phone though, as many of the internal components, including the battery, are hidden by a white backplate which looks like it could feature a glass covering.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

Other than this design preview, other confirmed specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) are a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, wireless charging and Nothing OS (a modified and re-branded version of Android). It is most certainly Carl Pei’s style to slowly drip feed more details ahead of the phone’s official announcement on July 12.

Nothing has also released a video on its YouTube channel which shows the team getting ready for the phone (1) launch - it's a good behind the scenes watch (below).

